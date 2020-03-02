The Hoopeston Public Library has several activities set for March.
Family Reading Night
The Hoopeston Public Library will host the Maple First Grade Family Reading Night from 5:30-7 p.m. March 5.
The event will feature story time, door prizes, refreshments and other fun activities.
Get crafting at HPL
Are you crazy for crochet? Nutty about needlepoint? Hoopeston Public Library is just the place to get together to work, share and enjoy your projects with others.
The library offers two regular program slots for crafters. “Stitchin’ Time” meets every Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and has several regular participants who enjoy crocheting together. This is not a class, but offers an opportunity for like-minded crafters to chat and share projects and ideas with each other. Any needle crafters are welcome to attend. Bring your craft and your favorite coffee and stay as little or as long as you like.
Also meeting at HPL from 5-7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday evenings of the month is the Vermilion County Crafters. This group is open to any interested crafters with “portable projects” who want to chat and share with other creative people.
For more information on either group, call the library, or just show up and have fun!
Free Adult Craft
Another craft activity for adults will be presented 2 p.m. March 16 at the library.
Crafters will make No-Sew Sock Bunnies during the activity.
Participants are asked to bring their own socks (limit two per person). Cotton or cotton-blend socks work best. New or gently-worn. No tube or no-show socks.
All other supplies will be provided.
The event is free, but space is limited.
Sign-up at the Upstairs Main Desk no later than March 12.
Garden Planning and Design Workshop
A free workshop will be presented at 2 p.m. March 30 at the Hoopeston Public Library.
The workshop is being presented by the Hoopeston Public Library and the Illinois Master Gardeners.
Whether you’re a novice or experienced gardener, attend the program to hear tips and tricks to make your garden grow from Master Gardener Mary Dickinson.
Hoopeston Public Library March Schedule:
KIDS
LITTLES @ THE LIBRARY, 10:30 a.m. every FRIDAY. Story and activity time for toddlers and pre-schoolers. (Not meeting on MARCH 20)
MARCH 5: BUILDERS CLUB @ 3:30 p.m. Lego fun for kids of all ages.
MARCH 12: WILD & WACKY @ 3:30 p.m. Music and active games for kids of all ages.
MARCH 19: BIG BANG THURSDAY @ 3:30 p.m.. Wacky science for kids in grades 3-5.
ADULTS
WEDNESDAYS @ 9:30 a.m. STITCHIN’ TIME for all crafters.
MARCH 2: MHC BOOK CLUB @ 1:30 p.m. This month’s title is “Educated” by Tara Westover. This group is open to adults of all ages. New members are always welcome.
MARCH 5 & 19: VERMILION COUNTY CRAFTERS. 5-7 p.m. Open to all crafters.
MARCH 26: COOKING THE BOOKS @ 6 p.m.. “Crazy Casseroles”. Stop by the library to select your recipe.
MARCH 28: TREECLIMBERS Genealogy Group @ 10 a.m. Open to anyone interested in tracing their family tree.
MARCH 30: BEST SELLERS BOOK CLUB @ 6:30 p.m. This month’s title is “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. Open to adults of all ages. New members always welcome.