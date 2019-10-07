The Hoopeston Public Library has announced several activities for the month of October.
STITCHIN’ TIME meets at 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday. This is group for anyone interested in crochet, knitting, or other needlecrafts.
Oct. 8: Homeschool Happening is a monthly opportunity for area homeschool families to get acquainted and share information and ideas. The group meets at 1:30 p.m. All homeschool parents and children are invited. Crafts and other activities for kids of all ages will be included.
Oct. 10: Wild & Wacky is a new activity featuring a variety of active games for kids of all ages at 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: Design Squad, is a STEM-based engineering and inventing program, sponsored by WILL Illinois Media for kids from 3rd-8th grade and is based on the popular PBS’ kids show of the same name. The group meets at 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: Big Bang Thursday, the popular hands-on wacky science sessions, for grades 3-5 meets at 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 24: Cooking the Books at 6 p.m. This month’s theme is “Rootin’ Tootin’ Taters” and will feature all types of recipes using potatoes.
The Hoopeston Public Library would like to thank the many area residents who have donated books recently, but also are asking that the public refrain from bringing in any additional donations until January 2020. Most book donations are used on the library’s semi-annual book sales.
“We’ve had so many great donations from our patrons, plus we are trying to sort and organize our shelves, so we’re asking that people wait until after the holidays before bringing in any more book donations,” said Library Director Tricia Freeland.