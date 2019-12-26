Now that the holiday rush is over, it’s a good time to curl up with a warm winter read.
But it’s dark.
It’s cold.
Who wants to go to the library in this weather?
So you pull out your trusty iPad, or Kindle or tablet and with a few clicks, you’ve downloaded that hot new best seller from good old Amazon.
Stop!
Why are you spending your hard-earned money on digital books when Hoopeston Public Library has three online libraries where you can check out books, magazines and audiobooks absolutely free?
Overdrive/Libby, RB Digital and the 3M Cloud Library offer thousands of titles for children, teens and adults that can be checked out free with a valid HPL library card. All three libraries feature convenient apps, available for Android or Apple devices, or they can also be used via their websites with your laptop or desktop computer.
Don’t have a library card? Cards are free for all residents of the HPL District. If you live in Hoopeston, Rossville, Rankin, East Lynn or Wellington (and most of the rural areas), you may obtain your library card at no charge. Bring a photo ID with your current address, or your photo ID and a piece of official mail with your current address to get your card today.
Children and teens under age 18 must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.
If you need help downloading or setting up your digital reading apps, stop by any time and our staff will be happy to help.