The Hoopeston Public Library District is excited to offer its patrons free "Wowbrary" email newsletters that showcase the library's newest items each week. The alerts feature the latest bestsellers, movies, music CDs, audio books, children's titles, cookbooks, mysteries, travel guides, health books, science fiction and more purchased by the library. "This is a great new way to enjoy and use your public library more," says Tricia Freeland. "People are truly amazed when they see in one place just how many great new titles we purchase each week, which they can reserve and borrow at no cost. And we cover all age groups and many diverse interests."
Freeland notes that the new Wowbrary newsletters are convenient and quickly show what's new, whether checked out or not, from the HPL catalog, all from the convenience of one's home, work, or school computer. Wowbrary is free and does not require a library card. Go to www.wowbrary.org to sign up or learn more.