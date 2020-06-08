Hoopeston Public Library’s building is still closed to the public during Phase 3 of the COVID-19 shutdown, but some additional services are now being offered to the community.
Copying and fax services are now available by curbside drop-off and pickup. Patrons must call the library at 217-283-6711, to arrange a time to drop off their materials. Staff will then call when the items are ready and patrons may arrange a time to pick up and pay at curbside. Regular copy and fax prices apply.
Hoopeston residents who want to obtain a library card, or those who need to renew or update their card, may also call the library for phone assistance. A photo ID and proof of local address are required to obtain a new library card.
Patrons who want to use one of HPL’s three free digital online libraries can also receive assistance during this time with set-up of their smartphone, Kindle, I-pad or other tablet. Call to schedule an in-person socially distant appointment or to arrange a drop-off appointment.
The library continues to offer phone checkout of books, DVDs and magazines from the local collection. Patrons may call the library to select items, and then a pickup time will be scheduled and staff will provide no-contact curbside delivery. Returns can also be placed in the outside book drop or call to schedule curbside return. No materials can be ordered from other libraries at this time, but patrons can browse the local collection by using the Polaris Share link on the library website, www.hooplib.org.
Library hours during this time are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.