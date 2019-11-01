HPL Bottlecaps Pic 1.jpg

Hoopeston Public Library Director Tricia Freeland and Jackie Haas, of Rossville, look over the first load of caps which have been dropped off at the library in the last few weeks.

 Photo contributed

The Hoopeston Public Library is partnering with the Village of Rossville and the Rossville-Alvin School District to collect recyclable plastic bottle caps and lids, which will be made into benches for the school and community.

The project will continue through early next year.

For more information on acceptable recyclable materials, stop by the library.

