FICTION

Owl Be Home For Christmas, by Donna Andrews

The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood (Regular and Large Print)

Someone to Honor, by Mary Balogh

The Words Between Us, by Erin Bartels

The Giving Heart, by Toni Blake

The Oracle, by Jonathan Cahn

Blue Moon, by Lee Child

The Dancing Girls, by M.M. Chouinard

Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry, by Mary Higgins Clark

The Water Dancer, by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly

Final Option, by Clive Cussler

Our Last Goodbye, by Shirley Dickson

The Gilded Hour, by Sara Donati

Till There Was You, by Marie Force

Always With Me, by Barbara Freethy

The Scottish Prisoner, by Diana Gabaldon

The Guardians, by John Grisham

What Happens in Paradise, by Elin Hilderbrand

Full Throttle, by Joe Hill

The World that We Knew, by Alice Hoffman

Land of Wolves, by Craig Johnson

Twice in a Blue Moon, by Christina Lauren

The Paris Orphan, by Natasha Lester

Supernova Era, by Cixin Liu

The Nanny, by Gilly Macmillan

A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, by Debbie Macomber

Meant to be Yours, by Susan Mallery

The Darwin Affair, by Timothy Mason

FICTION

Right Beside You, by Mary Monroe

Cilka’s Journey, by Heather Morris

The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett

The 19th Christmas, by James Patterson

Chasing Dreams, by Deborah Raney

Arapaho Summer, by Kinley E. Roby

Wayward Son, by Rainbow Rowell

Bloody Genius, by John Sanford

The Fountains of Silence, by Ruta Sepetys

Wrapped Up in You, by Jill Shalvis

Child’s Play, by Danielle Steel

Securing Piper, by Susan Stoker

No Ocean Too Wide, by Carrie Turansky

The Dressmaker’s Gift, by Fiona Valpy

Ford, Susan May Warren

Lawman, by Ethan J. Wolf

Stealth, by Stuart Woods

NON-FICTION

Taste of Home Annual Recipes 2020

One Nation Under Drones

Finding Chika

Indoor Edible Garden

The Fall of Richard Nixon, by Tom Brokaw

The Hormone Fix, by Anna Cabeca

Home Cheese Making, by Ricki Carroll

The New Organic Grower, by Eliot Coleman

Principles, by Ray Dalio

Paula Deen’s Southern Baking, by Paula H. Deen

Breasts: The Owner’s Manual, by Kristi Funk

The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook, by Annie Gray

Reckoning, by Linda Hirshman

NON-FICTION

The Rule, by Larry Hite

The Breast Test Book, by Connie Jones

The Hormone Balance Cookbook, by Mia Lundin

Bladder Cancer, by David Pulver

Rachael Ray 50, by Rachael Ray

How to Heal Yourself From Anxiety when No One Else Can, by Amy B. Scher

The New Rules of Pregnancy, by Adrienne L. Simone

Herb Gardening, by Melissa Melton Snyder

Houseplants, by Lisa Eldred Steinkopf

Hysterectomy, by Edward E. Wallach

Hashimoto’s Food Pharmacology, by Izabella Wentz

AUDIOBOOK

One Good Deed, by David Baldacci

The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly

Vow of Justice, by Lynette Eason

The Loyal One, by Shelley Shepard Gray

DVD

Anna and the Apocalypse

Crawl

Framing John Delorean

The Lion King

The Rookie: The Complete First Season

Spider-man: Far From Home

Vikings: Season 5, Volume 2

Tags