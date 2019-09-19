Easy Fiction
Little Red Riding Hood: an Interactive Fairy Tale Adventure, by Eric Braun
Jack and the Beanstalk: an Interactive Fairy Tale Adventure, by B.A. Hoena
Bee the Change, by James Preller
If the Hat Fits, by Erica-Jane Waters
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
This is MY Fort!, by Drew Daywalt
Miss Bindergarten and the Best Friends, by Joseph Slate
Juvenile Biography
Helen Keller: The World at Her Fingertips, by Sarah Albee
Who is R.L. Stein?, by M.D. Payne
Juvenile DVD, Fiction
Puppy Dog Pals: Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals
Scooby Doo!: Prehistoric Prey
The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue
Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings
Toy Story 3
Juvenile Fiction
Forever Neverland, by Susan Adrian
The Drone Pursuit, by Victor Appleton
The Friendship War, by Andrew Clements
Goldilocks Go Home, by Martha Freeman
Cape, by Kate Hannigan
Mr. Bambuckle: Rule the School, by Tim Harris
Shouting at the Rain, by Lynda Mullaly Hunt
Bernice Buttman, Model Citizen, by Niki Lenz
Titans, by Kate O’Hearn
The Bridge Home, by Padma Venkatraman
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Super Powers! Composite Crisis!, by Art Baltazar
Making Friends: Back to the Drawing Board, by Kristen Gudsnuk
Best Friends, by Shannon Hale
Click, by Kayla Miller
Dear Justice League, by Michael Northrop
For Whom the Ball Rolls, by Dav Pilkey
Juvenile Non-Fiction
I’m Trying to Love Math, by Bethany Barton
STEM Lab: 25 Super Cool Projects: Build, Invent, Create, by Jack Challoner
What is the Story of Frankenstein?, by Sheila Keenan
What is the Story of Wonder Woman?, Steven Korté
Saluting Grandpa: Celebrating Veterans and Honor Flight, by Gary Metivier
Groundbreaking Guys: 40 Men Who Became Great, by Stephanie True Peters
Trains, Planes, and Ships, by Sally Spray
Juvenile Spanish Language
¡Me Gusta Cómo Soy! = I Like Myself!, by Karen Beaumont
What Will We Build Today? = Qué Contruiremos Hoy?, by Katherine Duggin-Bruce
Mi Papi Tiene Una Moto, by Isabel Quintero
Picture Book
Ghost Cat, by Kevan Atteberry
My Cold Plum Lemon Pie Bluesy Mood, by Tameka Fryer Brown
The Buddy Bench, by Patty Brozo
Bad Kitty: Searching for Santa, by Nick Bruel
One Big Heart: A Celebration of Being More Alike than Different, by Linsey Davis
When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree, by Jamie L.B. Deenihan
If I was Sunshine, by Julie Fogliano
Fox and the Box, by Yvonne Ivinson
Noni the Pone Rescues a Joey, by Alison Lester
Ida, Always, by Caron Levis
I am a Wolf, by Kelly Leigh Miller
Truman, by Jean Reidy
Where do Speedboats Sleep at Night?, by Brianna Caplan Sayres
Bunny’s Book Club Goes to School, by Annie Silvestro
What Dinosaurs did Last Night, by Refe Tuma
If I Built a School, by Chris Van Dusen
Even Monsters Go to School, by Lisa Wheeler