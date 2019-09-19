Easy Fiction

Little Red Riding Hood: an Interactive Fairy Tale Adventure, by Eric Braun

Jack and the Beanstalk: an Interactive Fairy Tale Adventure, by B.A. Hoena

Bee the Change, by James Preller

If the Hat Fits, by Erica-Jane Waters

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

This is MY Fort!, by Drew Daywalt

Miss Bindergarten and the Best Friends, by Joseph Slate

Juvenile Biography

Helen Keller: The World at Her Fingertips, by Sarah Albee

Who is R.L. Stein?, by M.D. Payne

Juvenile DVD, Fiction

Puppy Dog Pals: Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals

Scooby Doo!: Prehistoric Prey

The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue

Tall Tales from the Magical Garden of Antoon Krings

Toy Story 3

Juvenile Fiction

Forever Neverland, by Susan Adrian

The Drone Pursuit, by Victor Appleton

The Friendship War, by Andrew Clements

Goldilocks Go Home, by Martha Freeman

Cape, by Kate Hannigan

Mr. Bambuckle: Rule the School, by Tim Harris

Shouting at the Rain, by Lynda Mullaly Hunt

Bernice Buttman, Model Citizen, by Niki Lenz

Titans, by Kate O’Hearn

The Bridge Home, by Padma Venkatraman

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Super Powers! Composite Crisis!, by Art Baltazar

Making Friends: Back to the Drawing Board, by Kristen Gudsnuk

Best Friends, by Shannon Hale

Click, by Kayla Miller

Dear Justice League, by Michael Northrop

For Whom the Ball Rolls, by Dav Pilkey

Juvenile Non-Fiction

I’m Trying to Love Math, by Bethany Barton

STEM Lab: 25 Super Cool Projects: Build, Invent, Create, by Jack Challoner

What is the Story of Frankenstein?, by Sheila Keenan

What is the Story of Wonder Woman?, Steven Korté

Saluting Grandpa: Celebrating Veterans and Honor Flight, by Gary Metivier

Groundbreaking Guys: 40 Men Who Became Great, by Stephanie True Peters

Trains, Planes, and Ships, by Sally Spray

Juvenile Spanish Language

¡Me Gusta Cómo Soy! = I Like Myself!, by Karen Beaumont

What Will We Build Today? = Qué Contruiremos Hoy?, by Katherine Duggin-Bruce

Mi Papi Tiene Una Moto, by Isabel Quintero

Picture Book

Ghost Cat, by Kevan Atteberry

My Cold Plum Lemon Pie Bluesy Mood, by Tameka Fryer Brown

The Buddy Bench, by Patty Brozo

Bad Kitty: Searching for Santa, by Nick Bruel

One Big Heart: A Celebration of Being More Alike than Different, by Linsey Davis

When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree, by Jamie L.B. Deenihan

If I was Sunshine, by Julie Fogliano

Fox and the Box, by Yvonne Ivinson

Noni the Pone Rescues a Joey, by Alison Lester

Ida, Always, by Caron Levis

I am a Wolf, by Kelly Leigh Miller

Truman, by Jean Reidy

Where do Speedboats Sleep at Night?, by Brianna Caplan Sayres

Bunny’s Book Club Goes to School, by Annie Silvestro

What Dinosaurs did Last Night, by Refe Tuma

If I Built a School, by Chris Van Dusen

Even Monsters Go to School, by Lisa Wheeler

