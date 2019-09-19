FICTION:
Girls like Us, by Christina Alger
Terns of Endearment, by Donna Andrews
Beneath the Attic, by V.C. Andrews
Nothing Ventured, by Jeffrey Archer
The Dating Proposal, by Lauren Blakely
The Feel Good Factor, by Lauren Blakely
The Bitterroots, by C.J. Box
Blood on the Moon and Star, by Peter Brandvold
Cold Aim, by Janice Cantore
True Believer, by Jack Carr
Texas Forever, by Janet Dailey
The Perfect Wife, by JP Delaney
My Lovely Wife, by Samantha Downing
The Avenging Angels, by Michael Dukes
Vow of Justice, by Lynette Eason
Lord John and the Private Matter, by Diana Gabaldon
At the Mountain’s Edge, by Genevieve Graham
Hold on Tight, by Shelley Shephard Gray
Deadly Intentions, by Lisa Harris
Let’s Fake a Deal, by Sherry Harris
Life and Other Inconveniences, by Kristan Higgins
In the Dark, by Cara Hunter
A Glitter of Gold, by Liz Johnson
Miracle Creek, by Angie Kim
The Governess of Penwythe Hall, by Sarah E. Ladd
The Girl who Lived Twice, by David Lagercrantz
The Other Americans, by Laila Lalami
Someone We Know, by Shari Lapeña
Swimming for Sunlight, by Allie Larkin
The Last Woman in the Forest, by Diane Les Becquets
The Most Fun We Ever Had, by Claire Lombardo
Dragonfly, by Leila Meacham
Fire Storm, by Nancy Mehl
Cut and Run, by Fern Michaels
In the Darkness, by Mike Omer
The Warning, by James Patterson
A Better Man, by Louise Penny
The Killing Tide, by Dani Pettrey
Wilder Girls, by Rory Power
All Roads Lead to You, by Jennifer Probst
All it Takes, by Kristen Proby
Vendetta in Death, by J.D. Robb
The Me I Used to Be, by Jennifer Ryan
The Missing Piece, by Sharon Sala
Where I Belong, by Jill Sanders
The Good Liar, by Nicholas Searle
Dead Silence: Truth Seekers, by Susan Sleeman
The Dark Side, by Danielle Steel
Defending Harlow, by Susan Stoker
A Song for the Stars, by Ilima Todd
Women Talking, by Miriam Toews
A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles
Cry of a Cactus Wren: Requiem for a Gunfighter, by Donna Vesely
The Body in the Castle Wall, by Martin Walker
The Night Before, Wendy Walker
Blood Fury, by J.R. Ward
The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware
A Rebel Heart, by Beth White
The Bird King, by G. Willow Wilson
The American Agent, by Jacqueline Winspear
The Golden Bride, by Kimberly Woodhouse
Contraband, by Stuart Woods
The Alamo Bride, by Kathleen Y’Barbo
NON-FICTION:
Encyclopedia of Gardening Techniques
Paris
The Complete Guide to Natural Soapmaking, by Amanda Gail Aaron
Things My Son Needs to Know About the World, by Fredrik Backman
Codes for Homeowners, by Bruce A. Barker
How’s it Hanging?, by Neil Baum
The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy, by Blaine Bettinger
Garden Insects of North America, by Whitney Cranshaw
Beyond Behaviors, by Mona Delahooke
Alzheimer’s With My Mother, Eilleen, by James F. Dicke
Kitchen Yarns: Notes on Life, Love, and Food, by Ann Hood
Mom’s Comfort Food, by Joyce Klynstra
Every Man a Hero: a memoir of D-Day, by Ray Lambert
Fairy Gardening 101: How to Design, Plant, Grow and Create, by Fiona McDonald
Improving Your Soil: A Practical Guide to Soil Management, by Keith Reid
The Birth Guy’s Go-To Guide for New Dads, by Brian W. Salmon
The Healing Power of Herbs, by Tina Sams
The Self-Sufficient Life and How to Live it, by John Seymour
Cannabis & CBD for Health and Wellness, by Aliza Sherman
The 57 Bus, by Dashka Slater
Frommer’s Maui Day by Day, by Shannon Wianecki
PARENTING
Coping Skills for Kids Workbook, by Janine Halloran
AUDIOBOOK
Us Against You, by Fredrik Backman
Beartown, by Fredrik Backman
The Healing Jar, by Wanda Brunstetter
Cross my Heart, by Robin Lee Hatcher
Never Have I Ever, by Joshilyn Jackson
Temptation’s Darling, by Johanna Lindsey
The Happiness Advantage, by Shawn Achor
DVD
Alita: Battle Angel
Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season
The Blacklist: The Complete Sixth Season
A Dog’s Journey
Fast Color
The Outsider
The Professor
Titans: The Complete First Season