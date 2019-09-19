FICTION:

Girls like Us, by Christina Alger

Terns of Endearment, by Donna Andrews

Beneath the Attic, by V.C. Andrews

Nothing Ventured, by Jeffrey Archer

The Dating Proposal, by Lauren Blakely

The Feel Good Factor, by Lauren Blakely

The Bitterroots, by C.J. Box

Blood on the Moon and Star, by Peter Brandvold

Cold Aim, by Janice Cantore

True Believer, by Jack Carr

Texas Forever, by Janet Dailey

The Perfect Wife, by JP Delaney

My Lovely Wife, by Samantha Downing

The Avenging Angels, by Michael Dukes

Vow of Justice, by Lynette Eason

Lord John and the Private Matter, by Diana Gabaldon

At the Mountain’s Edge, by Genevieve Graham

Hold on Tight, by Shelley Shephard Gray

Deadly Intentions, by Lisa Harris

Let’s Fake a Deal, by Sherry Harris

Life and Other Inconveniences, by Kristan Higgins

In the Dark, by Cara Hunter

A Glitter of Gold, by Liz Johnson

Miracle Creek, by Angie Kim

The Governess of Penwythe Hall, by Sarah E. Ladd

The Girl who Lived Twice, by David Lagercrantz

The Other Americans, by Laila Lalami

Someone We Know, by Shari Lapeña

Swimming for Sunlight, by Allie Larkin

The Last Woman in the Forest, by Diane Les Becquets

The Most Fun We Ever Had, by Claire Lombardo

Dragonfly, by Leila Meacham

Fire Storm, by Nancy Mehl

Cut and Run, by Fern Michaels

In the Darkness, by Mike Omer

The Warning, by James Patterson

A Better Man, by Louise Penny

The Killing Tide, by Dani Pettrey

Wilder Girls, by Rory Power

All Roads Lead to You, by Jennifer Probst

All it Takes, by Kristen Proby

Vendetta in Death, by J.D. Robb

The Me I Used to Be, by Jennifer Ryan

The Missing Piece, by Sharon Sala

Where I Belong, by Jill Sanders

The Good Liar, by Nicholas Searle

Dead Silence: Truth Seekers, by Susan Sleeman

The Dark Side, by Danielle Steel

Defending Harlow, by Susan Stoker

A Song for the Stars, by Ilima Todd

Women Talking, by Miriam Toews

A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles

Cry of a Cactus Wren: Requiem for a Gunfighter, by Donna Vesely

The Body in the Castle Wall, by Martin Walker

The Night Before, Wendy Walker

Blood Fury, by J.R. Ward

The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware

A Rebel Heart, by Beth White

The Bird King, by G. Willow Wilson

The American Agent, by Jacqueline Winspear

The Golden Bride, by Kimberly Woodhouse

Contraband, by Stuart Woods

The Alamo Bride, by Kathleen Y’Barbo

NON-FICTION:

Encyclopedia of Gardening Techniques

Paris

The Complete Guide to Natural Soapmaking, by Amanda Gail Aaron

Things My Son Needs to Know About the World, by Fredrik Backman

Codes for Homeowners, by Bruce A. Barker

How’s it Hanging?, by Neil Baum

The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy, by Blaine Bettinger

Garden Insects of North America, by Whitney Cranshaw

Beyond Behaviors, by Mona Delahooke

Alzheimer’s With My Mother, Eilleen, by James F. Dicke

Kitchen Yarns: Notes on Life, Love, and Food, by Ann Hood

Mom’s Comfort Food, by Joyce Klynstra

Every Man a Hero: a memoir of D-Day, by Ray Lambert

Fairy Gardening 101: How to Design, Plant, Grow and Create, by Fiona McDonald

Improving Your Soil: A Practical Guide to Soil Management, by Keith Reid

The Birth Guy’s Go-To Guide for New Dads, by Brian W. Salmon

The Healing Power of Herbs, by Tina Sams

The Self-Sufficient Life and How to Live it, by John Seymour

Cannabis & CBD for Health and Wellness, by Aliza Sherman

The 57 Bus, by Dashka Slater

Frommer’s Maui Day by Day, by Shannon Wianecki

PARENTING

Coping Skills for Kids Workbook, by Janine Halloran

AUDIOBOOK

Us Against You, by Fredrik Backman

Beartown, by Fredrik Backman

The Healing Jar, by Wanda Brunstetter

Cross my Heart, by Robin Lee Hatcher

Never Have I Ever, by Joshilyn Jackson

Temptation’s Darling, by Johanna Lindsey

The Happiness Advantage, by Shawn Achor

DVD

Alita: Battle Angel

Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season

The Blacklist: The Complete Sixth Season

A Dog’s Journey

Fast Color

The Outsider

The Professor

Titans: The Complete First Season

