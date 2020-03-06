FICTION:

A Long Petal of the Sea, by Isabel Allende

Out of the Attic, by V.C. Andrews

The Girls with No Names, by Serena Burdick

Stars of Alabama, by Sean Dietrich

Cadaver on Candy Cane Lane, by Leighann Dobbs

Where the Light Enters, by Sara Donati

No Way to Die, by Warren C. Easley

The Wives, by Tarryn Fisher

Harley Merlin and the First Ritual, by Bella Forrest

Always Look Twice, by Elizabeth Goddard

The Library of the Unwritten, by A.J. Hackwith

Insatiable, by Helen Hardt

What the Wind Knows, by Amy Harmon

Sell Low, Sweet Harriet, by Sherry Harris

The Fifth Avenue Story Society, by Rachel Hauck

The Boys Who Woke Up Early, by A.D. Hopkins

Falling for her Ex’s Brother, by Liz Isaacson

Last Girl Standing, by Lisa Jackson

Inappropriate, by Vi Keeland

The Museum of Desire, by Jonathan Kellerman

Time Untime, by Sherrilyn Kenyon

The Other Mrs., by Mary Kubica

Near Prospect Park, by Lawrence Levy

When We Were Vikings, by Andrew MacDonald

Sisters by Choice, by Susan Mallery

First Cut, by Judy Melinek

The Adventures of the Peculiar Protocols, by Nicholas Meyer

Blindside, by James Patterson

The Duke and I, by Julia Quinn

Last Day, by Luanne Rice

The Girl in Cabin 13, by A.J. Rivers

The Daughter, by Jane, Shemilt

The Kiss Thief, by L.J. Shen

The Land Beneath Us, by Sarah Sundin

Light Changes Everything, by Nancy E. Turner

If For Any Reason, by Courtney Walsh

Snowfall in the City, by Susan Wiggs

Trouble in Mind, by Michael Wiley

The Dunraven Hoard Murders, by James C. Work

NON-FICTION

Preventing Childhood Obesity in Early Care and Education Programs

Mayo Clinic Guide to Fibromyalgia, by Andy Abril

What You Must Know About Age-Related Macular Degeneration, by Jeffrey Anshel

What to Eat During Cancer Treatments, by Jeanne Besser

Pop-Up Design and Paper Mechanics, by Duncan Birmingham

3D Printing and Medicine, by Craig E. Blohm

The Ultimate Book of Everyday Knots, by Geoffrey Budworth

Understanding Alcoholism as a Brain Disease, by Linda Burlison

Under Pressure, by Lisa Damour

Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity, by Michelle Denton

The Concussion Repair Manual, by Dan Engle

Your Cholesterol Matters, by Richard Furman

Understanding Suicide, by Connie Goldsmith

Never Enough, The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction by Judith Grisel

The Whole Body Approach to Allergy and Sinus Health, by Murray Grossan

Testicular Cancer, Varicocele, and Testicular Torsion, by Rupert B. Hansen

Everyday Healing with Essential Oils, by Jimm Harrison

What You Must Know About Hashimoto’s Disease, by Brittany Bohinc Henderson

The Dangers of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, by Christine Honders

The Instant Pot Diabetes Cookbook, by Nancy S. Hughes

The Unspeakable Mind, by Shaili Jain

Backache, Stress and Tension, by Hans Kraus

Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, by Nicholas Kristof

Stronger After Stroke: Your Roadmap to Recovery, by Peter G. Levine

Eat to Beat Disease, by William W. Li

The Dental Diet, by Steven Lin

Running With Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero, by Christopher McDougall

JFK – From Parkland to Bethesda, by Vince Palamara

Freedom from Family Dysfunction, by Kenneth Perlmutter

Radical: The Science, Culture and History of Breast Cancer in America, by Kate Pickert

The Year-Round Solar Greenhouse, by Lindsey Schiller

Heart Health: A Guide to Tests and Treatments You Really Need, by Jignesh Shah

Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn, by Penny Simkin

Mosby’s 2020 Nursing Drug Reference, by Linda Skidmore-Roth

Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age, by Brad Smith

Crohn’s and Colitis: Understanding and Managing IBD, by Allan Hillary Steinhart

The Urban Farmer, by Curtis Stone

Fix It With Food, by Michael Symon

Starting & Saving Seeds, by Julie Thompson-Adolf

Walden and Other Writings of Henry David Thoreau, by Henry David Thoreau

Surviving Schizophrenia, by E. Fuller Torrey

Natural Antibiotics and Antivirals, by Christopher Vasey

A Parkinson’s Primer, by John M. Vine

The Lupus Book: A Guide for Patients and Their Families, by Daniel J. Wallace

The Complete Poems, by Walt Whitman

AUDIOBOOK

Cold Aim, by Janice Cantore

American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummings

A Longer Fall, by Charlaine Harris

DVD

21 Bridges

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Call the Midwife: Season One

Doctor Sleep

Knives Out

Last Christmas

The Lighthouse

Playing with Fire

Zombieland: Double Tap

