FICTION:
A Long Petal of the Sea, by Isabel Allende
Out of the Attic, by V.C. Andrews
The Girls with No Names, by Serena Burdick
Stars of Alabama, by Sean Dietrich
Cadaver on Candy Cane Lane, by Leighann Dobbs
Where the Light Enters, by Sara Donati
No Way to Die, by Warren C. Easley
The Wives, by Tarryn Fisher
Harley Merlin and the First Ritual, by Bella Forrest
Always Look Twice, by Elizabeth Goddard
The Library of the Unwritten, by A.J. Hackwith
Insatiable, by Helen Hardt
What the Wind Knows, by Amy Harmon
Sell Low, Sweet Harriet, by Sherry Harris
The Fifth Avenue Story Society, by Rachel Hauck
The Boys Who Woke Up Early, by A.D. Hopkins
Falling for her Ex’s Brother, by Liz Isaacson
Last Girl Standing, by Lisa Jackson
Inappropriate, by Vi Keeland
The Museum of Desire, by Jonathan Kellerman
Time Untime, by Sherrilyn Kenyon
The Other Mrs., by Mary Kubica
Near Prospect Park, by Lawrence Levy
When We Were Vikings, by Andrew MacDonald
Sisters by Choice, by Susan Mallery
First Cut, by Judy Melinek
The Adventures of the Peculiar Protocols, by Nicholas Meyer
Blindside, by James Patterson
The Duke and I, by Julia Quinn
Last Day, by Luanne Rice
The Girl in Cabin 13, by A.J. Rivers
The Daughter, by Jane, Shemilt
The Kiss Thief, by L.J. Shen
The Land Beneath Us, by Sarah Sundin
Light Changes Everything, by Nancy E. Turner
If For Any Reason, by Courtney Walsh
Snowfall in the City, by Susan Wiggs
Trouble in Mind, by Michael Wiley
The Dunraven Hoard Murders, by James C. Work
NON-FICTION
Preventing Childhood Obesity in Early Care and Education Programs
Mayo Clinic Guide to Fibromyalgia, by Andy Abril
What You Must Know About Age-Related Macular Degeneration, by Jeffrey Anshel
What to Eat During Cancer Treatments, by Jeanne Besser
Pop-Up Design and Paper Mechanics, by Duncan Birmingham
3D Printing and Medicine, by Craig E. Blohm
The Ultimate Book of Everyday Knots, by Geoffrey Budworth
Understanding Alcoholism as a Brain Disease, by Linda Burlison
Under Pressure, by Lisa Damour
Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity, by Michelle Denton
The Concussion Repair Manual, by Dan Engle
Your Cholesterol Matters, by Richard Furman
Understanding Suicide, by Connie Goldsmith
Never Enough, The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction by Judith Grisel
The Whole Body Approach to Allergy and Sinus Health, by Murray Grossan
Testicular Cancer, Varicocele, and Testicular Torsion, by Rupert B. Hansen
Everyday Healing with Essential Oils, by Jimm Harrison
What You Must Know About Hashimoto’s Disease, by Brittany Bohinc Henderson
The Dangers of Sexually Transmitted Diseases, by Christine Honders
The Instant Pot Diabetes Cookbook, by Nancy S. Hughes
The Unspeakable Mind, by Shaili Jain
Backache, Stress and Tension, by Hans Kraus
Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope, by Nicholas Kristof
Stronger After Stroke: Your Roadmap to Recovery, by Peter G. Levine
Eat to Beat Disease, by William W. Li
The Dental Diet, by Steven Lin
Running With Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero, by Christopher McDougall
JFK – From Parkland to Bethesda, by Vince Palamara
Freedom from Family Dysfunction, by Kenneth Perlmutter
Radical: The Science, Culture and History of Breast Cancer in America, by Kate Pickert
The Year-Round Solar Greenhouse, by Lindsey Schiller
Heart Health: A Guide to Tests and Treatments You Really Need, by Jignesh Shah
Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Newborn, by Penny Simkin
Mosby’s 2020 Nursing Drug Reference, by Linda Skidmore-Roth
Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age, by Brad Smith
Crohn’s and Colitis: Understanding and Managing IBD, by Allan Hillary Steinhart
The Urban Farmer, by Curtis Stone
Fix It With Food, by Michael Symon
Starting & Saving Seeds, by Julie Thompson-Adolf
Walden and Other Writings of Henry David Thoreau, by Henry David Thoreau
Surviving Schizophrenia, by E. Fuller Torrey
Natural Antibiotics and Antivirals, by Christopher Vasey
A Parkinson’s Primer, by John M. Vine
The Lupus Book: A Guide for Patients and Their Families, by Daniel J. Wallace
The Complete Poems, by Walt Whitman
AUDIOBOOK
Cold Aim, by Janice Cantore
American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummings
A Longer Fall, by Charlaine Harris
DVD
21 Bridges
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Call the Midwife: Season One
Doctor Sleep
Knives Out
Last Christmas
The Lighthouse
Playing with Fire
Zombieland: Double Tap