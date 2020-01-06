FICTION
Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
Beating Around the Bush by M.C. Beaton
Not the Girl You Marry by Andie J. Christopher
Indiscretions Along Virtue Avenue by Harper Courtland
The Spoilt Quilt and Other Frontier Stories by Sandra Dallas
The Butterfly Girl by Rene Denfeld
Whose Waves These Are by Amanda Dykes
All Fired Up by Lori Foster
Taming my Whiskey by Melissa Foster
Lethal White by Robert Galbraith
The Shape of Night by Tess Gerritsen
Christmas at Silver Falls by Jenny Hale
Get a Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
Lake Season by Denise Hunter
Stay by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Finding Home Again by Brenda Jackson
The Major’s Daughter by Regina Jennings
The Bridge to Belle Island by Julie Klassen
Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee
The Holiday by T.M. Logan
The Other Wife by Claire McGowan
The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by Rhett McLaughlin
Invitation Only Murder by Leslie Meier
A Perfect Silhouette by Judith Miller
Wicked Hour by Chloe Neill
Lying Next to Me by Gregg Olsen
Shadows by Kristen Proby
Seconds to Live by Susan Sleeman
Defending Everly by Susan Stoker
The Lost are the Last to Die by Larry D. Sweazy
Where the Forest Meets the Stars by Glendy Vanderah
Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Christmas Jars by Jason F. Wright
NON-FICTION
The 4-Week Insomnia Workbook by Sara Dittoe Barrett PhD
Before and After by Judy Pace Christie
The PMDD Phenomenon by Diana L. Dell
The Tree Book by Michael Dirr
The Gift of Caring by Marcy Cottrell Houle
Dead Serious by Jane Mersky Leder
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
If You Tell by Gregg Olsen
Your Brain on Plants by Nicolette Perry
The Anorexia Recovery Skills Workbook by Catherine Ruscitti
Science of Yoga by Ann Swanson
Coping with ADD/ADHD and ODD by Elisa Ung
AUDIOBOOK
At the Heart of Christmas by Jill Monroe
The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
Deck the Hounds by David Rosenfelt
The Missing Piece by Sharon Sala
DVD
Ad Astra
Christmas Jars: The Miracle of One Jar
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
Downton Abbey
The Goldfinch
God’s Country
Good Boys
It
It: Chapter two
New Life
Overcomer
Ready or Not
Semper Fi
Victoria: The Complete Second Season
Victoria: The Complete Third Season
The Workers Cup