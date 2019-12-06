FICTION:

25 Days ‘til Christmas by Poppy Alexander

Fast Lane by Kristen Ashley

A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci

Someone to Remember by Mary Balogh

Hope’s Highest Mountain by Misty M. Beller

Smoke Screen by Terri Blackstock

Scarlet Fever by Rita Mae Brown

The Spice King by Elizabeth Camden

Opioid, Indiana by Brian Allen Carr

Taken to the Grave by M.M. Chouinard

With this Vow by Debra Clopton

Genesis by Robin Cook

The Deserter by Nelson DeMille

Island of Last Resorts by Mary Ellis

Twisted Twenty Six by Janet Evanovich

All Manner of Things by Susie Finkbeiner

Christmas Sweets by Joanna Fluke

My Wildest Dream by Barbara Freethy

The Refuge by Ann H. Gabhart

Never Let Go by Elizabeth Goddard

The Old Success by Martha Grimes

Ravenous by Helen Hardt

Falling for her Roommate by Liz Isaacson

The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell

Dirty Letters by Vi Keeland and Penelope Ward

Change of Heart by Judith Keim

Coming Home by Judith Keim

A Christmas Star by Judith Keim

The Institute by Stephen King

The beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri

Devil’s Den by Patrick T. Logan

A Fire Sparkling by Julianne Maclean

Ophelia’s War: Dangerous Mercy by Alison L. McLennan

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern

The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes

Christmas in Silver Springs by Brenda Novak

Criss Cross by James Patterson

The Rise of Magicks by Nora Roberts

Spy by Danielle Steel

Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

Let it Snow by Nancy Thayer

City of Scoundrels by Victoria Thompson

The Savior by J.R. Ward

Park Avenue Player by Penelope Ward and Vi Keeland

The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street by Karen White

The Girl on Legare Street by Karen White

All Too Human by Karen Wills

The Bodies in the Library by Marty Wingate

Rough Seas by Sherryl Woods

NON-FICTION:

The Opioid Epidemic: Tracking a Crisis

CNA Study Guide 2018 & 2019

NCLEX RN 2019 & 2020 Study Guide

Living with OCD by Michelle Garcia Andersen

The Orchid and the Dandelion by W. Thomas Boyce

The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson

Caesarean Birth by Leigh East

It Starts with an Egg by Rebecca Fett

Bending Toward Justice by Doug Jones

Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers by Brian Kilmeade

Not Broken by Lora ShahineNo Visible Bruises by Rachel Louise Snyder

Legal Guide for Starting and Running a Small Business by Fred S. Steingold

AUDIOBOOK

A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci

This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger

Cilka’s Journey by Heather Morris

DVD:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Art of Racing in the Rain

A Discovery of Witches, Series 1

Good Omens

The Horse Dancer

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Star Trek: Discovery, Season Two

Transit

