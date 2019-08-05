FICTION
Aunt Dimity and the Heart of Gold, by Nancy Atherton
One Good Deed, by David Baldacci
The Promise of Us, by Jamie Beck
Outfox, by Sandra Brown
Open Carry, by Marc Cameron
Leading Men, by Christopher Castellani
Resistance Women, by Jennifer Chiaverini
The Bookshop on the Shore, by Jenny Colgan
Killer in the Carriage House, by Sheila Connolly
Labyrinth, by Catherine Coulter
Recursion, by Blake Crouch
Alpha Alpine, by Mary Daheim
Stroke of Luck, by B.J. Daniels
Luck of the Draw, by B.J. Daniels
The Orphan Sisters, by Shirley Dickson
Harley Merlin and the Mystery Twins, by Bella Forrest
Sisters of Summer’s End, by Lori Foster
On the Same Page, by Nicole Galland
The Seekers, by Heather Graham
The Wedding Party, by Jasmine Guillory
The Wedding Date, by Jasmine Guillory
Breathless, by Helen Hardt
The Book Charmer, by Karen Hawkins
The River, by Peter Heller
The Favorite Daughter, by Patti Callahan Henry
Evvie Drake Starts Over, by Linda Holmes
Confessions to Mr. Roosevelt, by Marilyn J. Holt
Smokescreen, by Iris Johansen
The First Mistake, by Sandie Jones
Aurora Rising, by Amie Kaufman
AUGUST 2019
FICTION
All Grown Up, by Vi Keeland
Finding Family, by Judith Keim
Going Home, by Judith Keim
The Ditch, by Herman Koch
Our Frontier Pastime: 1804-1815, by Gregory Lalire
Dirty Money, by Patrick Logan
Lost Children Archive, by Valeria Luiselli
The Sum of All Shadows, by Eric Lustbader
After the End, by Clare Macintosh
Window on the Bay, by Debbie Macomber
Barefoot Beach, by Debbie Mason
Betrayal in Time, by Julie McElwain
The Chain, by Adrian McKinty
Red, White & Royal Blue, by Casey McQuiston
How Could She, by Lauren Mechling
The Last House Guest, by Megan Miranda
Come and Get Me, by August Norman
Sophia, Princess Among Beasts, by James Patterson
The Inn, by James Patterson
Disappearing Earth, by Julia Phillips
Daisy Jones & The Six, by Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek
Dare to Love, by Jill Sanders
Repeat, by Kylie Scott
Playing for Keeps, by Jill Shalvis
The New Girl, by Daniel Silva
The Rosie Result, by Graeme C. Simsion
The Study of Animal Languages, by Lindsay Stern
The Little Teashop on Main, by Jodi Thomas
Ripe for Vengeance, by Wendy Tyson
The Lost History of Dreams, by Kris Waldherr
Tate, by Susan May Warren
My Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding, by Wendy Wax
AUGUST 2019
FICTION
Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner
Maybe This Time, by Kasie West
Moonscape, by Julie W. Weston
The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead
The Southern Side of Paradise, by Kristy Woodson Harvey
NON-FICTION
Raised-Bed Gardening: How to Grow More in Less Space, by Simon Akeroyd
All That you Leave Behind, by Erin Lee Carr
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, by Melinda Gates
Once More We Saw Stars, by Jayson Greene
The Unofficial Guide to Disneyland 2018, by Seth Kubersky
The National Team: The Inside Story of the Women Who Changed Soccer, by Caitlin Murray
The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach, by Jessica Rose
Storey’s Guide to Raising Sheep, by Paula Simmons
Postal Exam Book, by Albert B. Kim
Black Science, Volume 5, True Atonement, by Rick Remender
PARENTING
When a Child has Diabetes, by Denis Daneman
101 Ways to Teach the Alphabet: A Hands-on Approach to Learning Letters, by Katie Stokes
PROFESSIONAL COLLECTION
The Big Book of Makerspace Projects: Inspiring Makers to Experiment, by Colleen Graves
SPANISH LANGUAGE
Plenamente Tú: Descubre el sueño que Dios tiene para ti, by Matthew Kelly
AUGUST 2019
YOUNG ADULT FICTION
The Knife of Never Letting Go, by Patrick Ness
YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL
Hey, Kiddo, by Jarrett Krosoczka
AUDIOBOOK
Have You Seen Luis Velez?, by Catherine Ryan Hyde
Paranoid, by Lisa Jackson
The Last House Guest, by Megan Miranda
Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner
The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead
DVD
After
The Best of Enemies
Breakthrough
Captain Marvel
Dumbo
Gotham, the Fifth and Final Season
Killing Eve, Season 2
Mia and the White Lion
Missing Link
The Public
Shazam!