FICTION

Aunt Dimity and the Heart of Gold, by Nancy Atherton

One Good Deed, by David Baldacci

The Promise of Us, by Jamie Beck

Outfox, by Sandra Brown

Open Carry, by Marc Cameron

Leading Men, by Christopher Castellani

Resistance Women, by Jennifer Chiaverini

The Bookshop on the Shore, by Jenny Colgan

Killer in the Carriage House, by Sheila Connolly

Labyrinth, by Catherine Coulter

Recursion, by Blake Crouch

Alpha Alpine, by Mary Daheim

Stroke of Luck, by B.J. Daniels

Luck of the Draw, by B.J. Daniels

The Orphan Sisters, by Shirley Dickson

Harley Merlin and the Mystery Twins, by Bella Forrest

Sisters of Summer’s End, by Lori Foster

On the Same Page, by Nicole Galland

The Seekers, by Heather Graham

The Wedding Party, by Jasmine Guillory

The Wedding Date, by Jasmine Guillory

Breathless, by Helen Hardt

The Book Charmer, by Karen Hawkins

The River, by Peter Heller

The Favorite Daughter, by Patti Callahan Henry

Evvie Drake Starts Over, by Linda Holmes

Confessions to Mr. Roosevelt, by Marilyn J. Holt

Smokescreen, by Iris Johansen

The First Mistake, by Sandie Jones

Aurora Rising, by Amie Kaufman

AUGUST 2019

FICTION

All Grown Up, by Vi Keeland

Finding Family, by Judith Keim

Going Home, by Judith Keim

The Ditch, by Herman Koch

Our Frontier Pastime: 1804-1815, by Gregory Lalire

Dirty Money, by Patrick Logan

Lost Children Archive, by Valeria Luiselli

The Sum of All Shadows, by Eric Lustbader

After the End, by Clare Macintosh

Window on the Bay, by Debbie Macomber

Barefoot Beach, by Debbie Mason

Betrayal in Time, by Julie McElwain

The Chain, by Adrian McKinty

Red, White & Royal Blue, by Casey McQuiston

How Could She, by Lauren Mechling

The Last House Guest, by Megan Miranda

Come and Get Me, by August Norman

Sophia, Princess Among Beasts, by James Patterson

The Inn, by James Patterson

Disappearing Earth, by Julia Phillips

Daisy Jones & The Six, by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek

Dare to Love, by Jill Sanders

Repeat, by Kylie Scott

Playing for Keeps, by Jill Shalvis

The New Girl, by Daniel Silva

The Rosie Result, by Graeme C. Simsion

The Study of Animal Languages, by Lindsay Stern

The Little Teashop on Main, by Jodi Thomas

Ripe for Vengeance, by Wendy Tyson

The Lost History of Dreams, by Kris Waldherr

Tate, by Susan May Warren

My Ex-Best Friend’s Wedding, by Wendy Wax

AUGUST 2019

FICTION

Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner

Maybe This Time, by Kasie West

Moonscape, by Julie W. Weston

The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead

The Southern Side of Paradise, by Kristy Woodson Harvey

NON-FICTION

Raised-Bed Gardening: How to Grow More in Less Space, by Simon Akeroyd

All That you Leave Behind, by Erin Lee Carr

The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, by Melinda Gates

Once More We Saw Stars, by Jayson Greene

The Unofficial Guide to Disneyland 2018, by Seth Kubersky

The National Team: The Inside Story of the Women Who Changed Soccer, by Caitlin Murray

The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for All Things Peach, by Jessica Rose

Storey’s Guide to Raising Sheep, by Paula Simmons

Postal Exam Book, by Albert B. Kim

Black Science, Volume 5, True Atonement, by Rick Remender

PARENTING

When a Child has Diabetes, by Denis Daneman

101 Ways to Teach the Alphabet: A Hands-on Approach to Learning Letters, by Katie Stokes

PROFESSIONAL COLLECTION

The Big Book of Makerspace Projects: Inspiring Makers to Experiment, by Colleen Graves

SPANISH LANGUAGE

Plenamente Tú: Descubre el sueño que Dios tiene para ti, by Matthew Kelly

AUGUST 2019

YOUNG ADULT FICTION

The Knife of Never Letting Go, by Patrick Ness

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

Hey, Kiddo, by Jarrett Krosoczka

AUDIOBOOK

Have You Seen Luis Velez?, by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Paranoid, by Lisa Jackson

The Last House Guest, by Megan Miranda

Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner

The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead

DVD

After

The Best of Enemies

Breakthrough

Captain Marvel

Dumbo

Gotham, the Fifth and Final Season

Killing Eve, Season 2

Mia and the White Lion

Missing Link

The Public

Shazam!