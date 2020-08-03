FICTION
Hello, Summer, by Mary Kay Andrews
Every Step She Takes, by Kelley Armstrong
Walk the Wire, by David Baldacci
The Request, by David Bell
Stranger in the Lake, by Kimberly Belle
The Vanishing Half, by Britt Bennett
Your French Kiss, by Lauren Blakely
Sex and Other Shiny Objects, by Lauren Blakely
One Night Stand-In, by Lauren Blakely
Lowcountry Boondoggle, by Susan M. Boyer
The Happy Camper, by Melody Carlson
Savage Son, by Jack Carr
Drive Me Crazy, by Samantha Chase
Wrong Turn, by Samantha Chase
Whatever it Takes, by Paul Cleave
Fair Warning, by Michael Connelly
Like a Love Song, by Camille Eide
Like There’s No Tomorrow, by Camille Eide
The Guest List, by Lucy Foley
All My Loving, by Marie Force
Yours Truly, Thomas, by Rachel Fordham
Finch Merlin and the Blood Tie, by Bella Forrest
Finch Merlin and the Locked Gateway, by Bella Forrest
Harley Merlin and the Broken Spell, by Bella Forrest
Harley Merlin and the Cult of Eris, by Bella Forrest
Harley Merlin and the Detector Fox, by Bella Forrest
The Somerset Girls, by Lori Foster
A Little Bit Wicked, by Melissa Foster
She Loves Me, by Melissa Foster
Can’t Fight the Moonlight, by Barbara Freethy
The Final Deception, by Heather Graham
Starfish Pier, by Irene Hannon
Legacy, by Helen Hardt
Deadly Commitment, by Kathy Harris
After Sundown, by Linda Howard
Carolina Breeze, by Denise Hunter
The Persuasion, by Iris Johansen
I’m Not Dying With You Tonight, by Kimberly Jones
Half Moon Bay, by Jonathan Kellerman
The Restaurant, by Pamela M. Kelley
Dragonsworn, by Sherrilyn Kenyon
If It Bleeds, by Stephen King
Glorious Boy, by Aimee Liu
The Key to Everything, by Valerie Fraser Luesse
A Walk Along the Beach, by Debbie Macomber
The Friendship List, by Susan Mallery
Summer at Honeysuckle Ridge, by Debbie Mason
Deep Black, by Sean McFate
Dead End, by Nancy Mehl
Midnight Sun, by Stephanie Mayer
The Girl from Widow Hills, by Megan Miranda
More than We Remember, by Christina Suzann Nelson
One Perfect Summer, by Brenda Novak
Thicker Than Blood, by Mike Omer
The Dilemma, by B.A. Paris
Cajun Justice, by James Patterson
Revenge, by James Patterson
Secrets of My Heart, by Tracy Peterson
After All, by Kristen Proby
The Black Swan of Paris, by Karen Robards
The Secret Messenger, by Mandy Robotham
Sisters and Secrets, by Jennifer Ryan
To Wake the Giant, by Jeff Shaara
The Summer Deal, by Jill Shalvis
The Order, by Daniel Silva
Defending Raven, by Susan Stoker
Winter’s Mourn, by Mary Stone
Things Left Unsaid, by Courtney Walsh
Piecing Me Together, by Renée Watson
The Lost and Found Bookshop, by Susan Wiggs
In the Shadow of Blackbirds, by Cat Winters
Choppy Water, by Stuart Woods
The Secret Weapon, by Bradley Wright
NON-FICTION
Mayo Clinic Health Book
Stem Cells, by Raj Banerjee
I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness, by Austin Channing Brown
Loving Well in a Broken World, by Lauren Casper
Raising Good Humans, by Hunter Clarke-Fields
Parkland: Birth of a Movement, by Dave Cullen
Eat, Live, Thrive Diet, by Danna Demetre
The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy, by Adam H. Domby
Untamed, by Glennon Doyle
The Escape Artist, by Helen Fremont
All Learning is Social and Emotional, by Nancy Frey
We Are Power, How Nonviolent Activism Changes the World, by Todd Hasak-Lowy
The 36-Hour Day, Nancy L. Mace
Lower Blood Pressure Without Drugs, by Roger Mason
Dealing with Suicidal Thoughts, by Caitlyn Miller
So You Want to Talk About Race, by Ijeoma Oluo
How the South Won the Civil War, by Heather Cox Richardson
Me and White Supremacy, by Layla F. Saad
Overcoming Dyslexia, by Sally E. Shaywitz
Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918, by Laura Spinney
AUDIOBOOK
The Terminal List, by Jack Carr
The Protective One, by Shelly Shepard Gray
The Girl from Widow Hills, by Megan Miranda
One Perfect Summer, by Brenda Novak
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, by J.K. Rowling
Second Sight, by Sharon Sala
Big Summer, by Jennifer Weiner
All the Ways We Say Goodbye, by Beatriz Williams
The Book of Lost Friends, by Lisa Wingate
DVD
Body Cam
Resistance
Charlie’s Angels
The Etruscan Smile
Evil, Season One
Force of Nature
The Good Place, The Final Season
Inheritance
The Invisible Man
I Still Believe
The Lost Husband
The Outsider, Season One
The Room
A Soldier’s Revenge
REFERENCE
GED Test Prep 2020
Master the SAT 2020
ASVAB Study Guide 2020-2021
Fiske Guide to Colleges 2020, by Edward B. Fiske