Board Book

Snowflake Day by Becky Friedman

Easy Fiction

The Truth Pixie by Matt Haig

Pug Blasts Off by Kyla May

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

Eva’s Campfire Adventure by Rebecca Elliott

Meet the Spies by Alexandra West

Juvenile Biography

Who is Ruth Ginsburg? By Patricia Demuth

Susan B. Anthony by Kitson Jazynka

Juvenile DVD, Fiction

Abominable

Horse Play 2: Black Beauty

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

Juvenile Fiction

The Great Brain Robbery by P.G. Bell

The Hippo at the End of the Hall by Helen Cooper

Bouncing Back by Scott Ostler

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Fetch-22 by Dav Pilkey

Battle Station Prime #1: Escape from Fortress City by Cara Stevens

Goosebumps: Horrors of the Witch House by Denton J. Tipton

Juvenile Non-Fiction

My Magical Words by Becky Cummings

The Double Dangerous Book for Boys by Conn Iggulden

What were the Negro Leagues? by Varian Johnson

Where is the Vatican? by Megan Stine

All About Bears by Jennifer Szymanski

Picture Book

Sofia Valdez, Future Prez by Andrea Beaty

Odd Dog Out by Rob Biddulph

The Crayon’s Christmas by Drew Daywalt

Little Red Rhyming Hood by Sue Fliess

Just in Case You Want to Fly by Julie Fogliano

Goggles: The Bear Who Dreamed of Flying by Jonathan Gunson

Sisters First by Jenna Bush Hager

Bear is Awake!: an Alphabet Story by Hannah E. Harrison

The Cool Bean by John Jory

Kiki & Jax: The Life-changing Magic of Friendship by Marie Kondo

The Luckiest Snowball by Elliot Kreloff

Ho Ho Homework by Mylisa Larsen

Arial the Unicorn by Mary Nhin

Pkuto Gets the Call by Adam Rex

The Perfect Spin by Kellee Riley

Santa and the Goodnight Train by June Sobel

The Tree That’s Meant to Be by Yuval Zommer