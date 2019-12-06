Easy Fiction:

The Ember Stone by Katrina Charman

There’s a Dragon in my Backpack by Tom Nicoll

Nina Soni, Former Best Friend by Kashmira Sheth

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction:

I Want to be a Pilot by Laura Driscoll

The Princess in Black and the Bathtime Battle by Shannon Hale

Molly of Denali: Party Moose by Kathy Waugh

Molly of Denali: Little Dog Lost by Mark Zaslove

Juvenile Biography

Thomas Edison: Lighting the Way by Lori Haskins Houran

Who was Sam Walton? by James Buckley, Jr.

Juvenile DVD, Fiction:

Avenger Dogs

Cinderella and the Secret Prince

Descendants 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

DreamWorks Ultimate Holiday Collection

Juvenile Fiction:

Dora and the Lost City of Gold by Steve Behling

Stuffed by Liz Braswell

The Class by Francis O’Roark Dowell

Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks by Jason Reynolds

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling

Juvenile Graphic Novel:

Sunny Rolls the Dice by Jennifer Holm

Juvenile Non-Fiction:

Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition 2020

I Wish I Was a Bison by Jennifer Bové

Scholastic Book of World Records 2020 by Cynthia O’Brien

Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle: How Animals Get Ready for Winter by Laura Purdie Salas

Yoga by Sarah Tieck

Parenting

Learn to Read: For Kids with Dyslexia by Hannah Braun

ADHD: What Every Parent Needs to Know by Mark Wolraich

Picture Book:

Cookies for Santa: The Story of How Santa’s Favorite Cookie Saved Christmas

Chicken Break!: A Counting Book by Cate Berry

The Thank You Letter by Jane Cabrera

The Gift Inside the Box by Adam M. Grant

The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City by Tara Lazar

Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o

Our Favorite Day by Joowon Oh

Three Cheers for Kid McGear! by Sherri Duskey Rinker

Sophie’s Shell by Jo Rooks

Good Night, Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle

Dasher by Matt Tavares

There was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Book by Jomike Tejido

Finding Kindness by Deborah Underwood

Kevin the Unicorn: It’s not all Rainbows by Jessika Von Innerebner

Tags