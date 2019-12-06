Easy Fiction:
The Ember Stone by Katrina Charman
There’s a Dragon in my Backpack by Tom Nicoll
Nina Soni, Former Best Friend by Kashmira Sheth
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction:
I Want to be a Pilot by Laura Driscoll
The Princess in Black and the Bathtime Battle by Shannon Hale
Molly of Denali: Party Moose by Kathy Waugh
Molly of Denali: Little Dog Lost by Mark Zaslove
Juvenile Biography
Thomas Edison: Lighting the Way by Lori Haskins Houran
Who was Sam Walton? by James Buckley, Jr.
Juvenile DVD, Fiction:
Avenger Dogs
Cinderella and the Secret Prince
Descendants 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
DreamWorks Ultimate Holiday Collection
Juvenile Fiction:
Dora and the Lost City of Gold by Steve Behling
Stuffed by Liz Braswell
The Class by Francis O’Roark Dowell
Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney
Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks by Jason Reynolds
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling
Juvenile Graphic Novel:
Sunny Rolls the Dice by Jennifer Holm
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
Guinness World Records: Gamer’s Edition 2020
I Wish I Was a Bison by Jennifer Bové
Scholastic Book of World Records 2020 by Cynthia O’Brien
Snack, Snooze, Skedaddle: How Animals Get Ready for Winter by Laura Purdie Salas
Yoga by Sarah Tieck
Parenting
Learn to Read: For Kids with Dyslexia by Hannah Braun
ADHD: What Every Parent Needs to Know by Mark Wolraich
Picture Book:
Cookies for Santa: The Story of How Santa’s Favorite Cookie Saved Christmas
Chicken Break!: A Counting Book by Cate Berry
The Thank You Letter by Jane Cabrera
The Gift Inside the Box by Adam M. Grant
The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City by Tara Lazar
Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’o
Our Favorite Day by Joowon Oh
Three Cheers for Kid McGear! by Sherri Duskey Rinker
Sophie’s Shell by Jo Rooks
Good Night, Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle
Dasher by Matt Tavares
There was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Book by Jomike Tejido
Finding Kindness by Deborah Underwood
Kevin the Unicorn: It’s not all Rainbows by Jessika Von Innerebner