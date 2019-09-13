The Hoopeston pony league was victorious this year with a undefeated season of baseball.
With a perfect season of 14-0, the boys went on and won the post season championship undefeated as well.
"What a great bunch of young men," Coach Bill Kirts said. "It was an honor and a privilege to coach the team. Special thanks to my assistant coach Max Conn and the men who helped us with the ball field. Mike Wallace and Roger Uden. Thanks to all the parents for their support and patience through the season."
Kirts encouraged his team to come back out and play again next year.
"It was a year to remember," Kirts said. "Be proud of the Hoopeston pony league team and remember to sign the boys up next year. Thank you all and God bless."