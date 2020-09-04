Hoopeston Police Reports Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, Aug. 30, 3:17 p.m.- Bailee Cannon, 20, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street for a report of battery. Cannon was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Sunday, Aug. 30, 5:37 p.m.- Holly Irvin, 40, of Hoopeston, was cited after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Elm Street for a report of a loose dog. Irvin was located and given a notice to appear.
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1:36 p.m.- James Shoulders, 46, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to 719 W. Elm St. for a report of a stolen phone. Shoulders was identified through security camera footage. Shoulders was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 4:07 p.m.- Chad Baker, 46, of Sheldon, was arrested after an incident on Aug. 8 when he was in violation of an outstanding Iroquois County Order of Protection. Baker was located on Sept. 2 and taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building for arraignment.
Thursday, Sept. 3, 6:21 p.m.- Vicki Ford, 62, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Fifth Street in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress. After disobeying multiple times, Ford was charged with disobeying police and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Traffic Accident
Thursday, Sept. 3, 9:06 a.m.- Anita L. Miller, of Hoopeston, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am when she struck a parked 2019 Ford F-150, owned by Nicholas Gran, of Hoopeston, while she was backing up at Casey’s General Store on Orange Street. Miller was found to be at fault and was cited for no valid proof of insurance. The Ford F-150 was driven away from the scene.
Burglary
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 6:31 a.m.- A 26-year-old Hoopeston resident reported someone had entered her vehicle and stole property from the 400 block of South Fourth Street.
Thursday, Sept. 3, 3:21 p.m.- A 51-year-old Milford woman reported she had discovered items missing from her vehicle on the 400 block of East Honeywell. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7:35 a.m.- A complainant reported that someone had damaged the west side of the Limbach Detail Shop at 819 S. Sixth Ave.
Theft
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1:36 p.m.- A 74-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had taken his phone from 719 W. Elm St. An investigation continues.
Found Items
Monday, Aug. 31, time unknown- A black Verizon ZTE was found in a yard. It was turn in at the HPD. Anyone missing their phone may come to City Hall to see if it is your.