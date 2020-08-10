Hoopeston Police Reports Aug. 2-9
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, Aug. 9, 3:57 a.m.- Trey Anderson, 24, of Rossville, was arrested after officers found the vehicle Anderson was driving parked in the middle of the road on East Orange near the railroad tracks. An investigation found open alcohol inside the vehicle. He charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with the above citations and a county court date.
Sunday, Aug. 9, 3:15 p.m.- Holly Irvin, 39, of Hoopeston, was cited after officers were dispatched to South Fifth Avenue and West Elm Street for a report of a dog running loose. Irvin was cited for restraint of dogs by owner and given a notice to appear in city court.
Fire Calls
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2:25 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Heritage Health and concluded it was a mechanical issue that is being looked into.
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 3:31 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department were dispatched to Marathon for a gas spill.
Friday, Aug. 7, 8:32 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for a reported smell of anhydrous at Nutrient Crop Production.
Friday, Aug. 7, 11:06 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to the strong smell of anhydrous in the area of the 18000 block of Route 9.
Sunday, Aug. 9, 7:04 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston Police Department were dispatched to the Centennial Manor Apartments for a reported smell of smoke and a stuck elevator.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, Aug. 2, 7:32 a.m.- An HPD officer responded to Sixth Street and East Main Street where he observed the sign on the corner had been hit by an unknown vehicle.
Found Items
Monday, Aug. 3, 3:52 p.m.- A small Dell laptop was turned in at the Hoopeston Police Department. The owner may come to the station to identify. The owner was later notified the laptop was at the station on Aug. 5.