Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 16-21
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11:45 p.m.- Zakary Ellrick, 25, of Milford, was arrested after officers were called to Main Street and Penn Street for a traffic complaint. A traffic stop was conducted after officers observed the vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. After an investigation, Ellrick was taken to the HPD where he was charged with driving under the influence, disobeying traffic control device and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Ellrick was processed after posting the appropriate bond was released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County Traffic Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 9:02 a.m.- Steven J. Akins Jr., 20, of Danville, was arrested after a traffic stop on the 200 block of West Maple Street. The registration that was on the vehicle did not belong to it. It was later discovered that the title was in violation of the registration act. Akins was taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment before a judge. Illinois Secretary of State Police assisted in the arrest and issued several citations.
Thursday, Sept. 19, 3:36 p.m.- Sarah Hoover, 37, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant at West Penn Street and South Eighth Avenue. She was taken at the HPD and later released on an OR bond and was given a new court date.
Friday, Sept. 20, 4:29 p.m.- Kayla Wilson, 32, of Danville, was arrested after a traffic stop found that her license was suspended and the car she was driving was uninsured. She was taken to the HPD and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Friday, Sept. 20, 6:06 p.m.- Titus Barber, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to a call on the 400 block of East Honeywell Avenue for him being on property he was barred from. He was taken to the HPD and released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Saturday, Sept. 21, 10:36 a.m.- Darren M. Wood, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Maple Street in reference to a battery that had just occurred. After speaking with the subjects, Wood was taken to the HPD and later released. The report was turned over to the State’s Attorney’s office.
Saturday, Sept. 21, 6:59 p.m.- Brody Powell, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop where he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the HPD and later released with a Hoopeston City Court Date notice to appear.
Traffic Accident
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 11 p.m.- Marcus Coe, of Hoopeston, was driving a 1999 Dodge pick-up and went to back up next to the apartment when his brakes gave out, causing him to make contact with a building at Parkview Court. No injuries were reported and not tickets were issued. The vehicle was insured.
Fire Calls
Friday, Sept. 20, 7:03 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called out to Route 1 and 4000 North Road for bushes on the east side of the road that were on fire.
Burglary
Monday, Sept. 16, 3:43 p.m.- A 41-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had entered her residence and damaged property and stole money on the 300 block of West Washington. An investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 4:47 p.m.- A 51-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had entered his shed on the 900 block of East Young Avenue and stole tools. An investigation continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:35 p.m.- A 61-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had entered her residence on the 800 block of East Lincoln Street and stole several items. An investigation.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:51 p.m.- A 37-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had entered her shed on the 900 block of East Young Avenue and stole several tools. An investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7:11 p.m.- A 36-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had entered the Hornet Football Concession Stand at McFerren Park and stole several items. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:33 a.m.- A 62-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had broken windows on a vehicle on the 900 block of West Orange Street. The report was forwarded to investigation.
Lost or Stolen Wallet
Friday, Sept. 20, 6:29 p.m.- A 77-year-old Hoopeston woman reported her wallet was missing. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Property
Thursday, Sept. 20, time unknown- A set of Ford keys and several other keys were left on the counter at the water office yesterday. The owner may claim it at the HPD.