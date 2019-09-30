Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 22-29
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, Sept. 22, 5:26 a.m.- Jeffrey A. Coss, 53, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were contacted by a complainant when she discovered her van was missing. Officers located the vehicle and found Coss at the scene. Coss was taken to the HPD, charged with burglary to auto and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Sunday, Sept. 22, 12:30 p.m.- A domestic battery report was taken after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Honeywell for a report of a battery that had just occurred. Officers informed the complainant that a report would be sent to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office.
Friday, Sept. 27, 7:47 p.m.- Greg Phillips, 29, of Alvin, was arrested after officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, Phillips was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Saturday, Sept. 28, 12:32 p.m.- Jacky A. Coffey, 45, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked out Parkview Court in an attempt to locate Coffey and serve him with a Vermilion County warrant. Coffey was located and taken to the HPD, where he was processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Saturday, Sept. 28, 6:53 p.m.- Michael J. Cox, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested after an officer stopped him on the 100 block of West Main Street for not having a light on his bicycle. During the stop, drug paraphernalia was found on Cox. He was taken to the HPD and later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Traffic Accident
Sunday, Sept. 22, 12:44 p.m.- Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Honeywell after a 1999 Chevrolet carryall, driven by Steven Coon, of Hoopeston, struck an Ameren power pole. Once on-scene, officers discovered that the vehicle had left the scene. Once located, Coon was taken to the HPD and cited for leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Sunday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m.- Jeffrey Uppinghouse, 57, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to Casey’s on Orange in reference to Uppinghouse causing problems and throwing change at a complainant. Uppinghouse was later located and given a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, Sept. 29, 8:59 p.m.- Jessica Cabrales, 39, of Danville, was arrested during a traffic stop after a computer check revealed she had a suspended license and an active warrant out of Vermilion County. She was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a court date after providing the appropriate bond.
Fire Calls
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 4:57 p.m.- A Schwann’s transport truck developed a leak in its propane tank system which required a response from the HPD and HFD to contain the leak. No injuries were reported at the time.
Sunday, Sept. 29, 3:11 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to East 4000 North Road/North 1500 East Road for a train on the tracks with the engine on fire.
Burglary
Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:14 p.m.- The HPD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Elm St. for a burglary report. An investigation is ongoing.
Sunday, Sept. 29, 4:27 a.m.- The HPD was dispatched to Henning’s for a burglary report when an employee arrived on-scene and discovered the cash register on the floor. Officers found a broken window where the suspect made entry. The HPD is continuing the investigation.
Sunday, Sept. 29, 9:29 a.m.- The HPD was dispatched to the Girl Scout Building in McFerren Park for a burglary report after a city maintenance employee found the door ajar. An officer found parts of the building damaged and the building had been entered. The HPD is continuing the investigation.
Criminal Damage to Property
Sunday, Sept. 29, 9:29 a.m.- The HPD was dispatched for an attempted burglary at the Miniature Golf building after the owner found damage to the windows. The HPD is investigating the matter.