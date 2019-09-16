Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 2-14
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Sept. 2, 5:27 a.m.- Zacaria Sage, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were responding to a report of a burglary alarm activation at the Hoopeston American Legion. Sage was apprehended and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville. He was also charged with damaging a neighbor’s fence.
Monday, Sept. 2, 3:42 p.m.- Sara Mahorney, 32, of Hoopeston, and Coty Morgeson, 28, of Hoopeston, were arrested following a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 100 block of North Market Street. Mahorney was the driver and Morgeson was the passenger. During the investigation, drug paraphernalia was located. Both were taken to the HPD where they were processed and later released on notices to appear.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 12:01 a.m.- Kenneth Armstrong, 42, of Rankin, was arrested after officers made contact with him while conducting a walk-through of a building on the 400 block of East Honeywell. After speaking with Armstrong, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 8:29 p.m.- Eric Maples, 37, of Westville, and Heather Cibirka, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop that revealed Maples’s license was suspended. Cibirka, who was the passenger, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Maples was charged with driving while license suspended and later released with a notice to appear in traffic court. Cibirka was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, processed and released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1:33 p.m.- James Brayboy, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of a male subject who had been banned from the property. Brayboy was arrested and taken to the HPD where he was charged with trespassing. He was later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6:43 p.m.- Rheanna Wardall, 33, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were in the area of Casey’s on Penn when they observed the vehicle that Wardall was driving strike a post between gas pumps. A computer check revealed that Wardall’s driver’s license and registration was expired. She was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with traffic citations and a traffic court date.
Friday, Sept. 6, 3:33 p.m.- Timothy J. Schroeder, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested after investigating a matter that occurred at Centennial Manor on Sept. 5. Schroeder was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the HPD and later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 4:02 p.m.- Brandon Kinnaird, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle without any registration at Route 1 and Thompson Avenue. During the stop, a computer check revealed that Kinnaird did not have a valid driver’s license. He was later released with a notice to appear.
Saturday, Sept. 7, 8:58 p.m.- A 16-year-old Rantoul male juvenile was arrested after officers were dispatched to Market and Elm Street in reference to a verbal argument. Once officers were on-scene, the juvenile fled. He was later located, taken to the HPD and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, Sept. 8, 4:09 p.m.- Andrew Cordova, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 300 block of West Chestnut Street in an attempt to locate the subject of a Vermilion County warrant. Cordova was arrested, taken to the HPD and later taken to the Vermilion County Jail in lieu of bond.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2:27 p.m.- Linsey Warner was arrested after an officer observed her attacking the driver of a vehicle and batter them on the 100 block of West Main Street. The officer followed them into the parking lot of the Hoopeston Police Department. Warner was arrested and taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8:52 p.m.- Corey Inman, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a battery that had just occurred. After locating the subjects, Inman was taken to the HPD, charged with domestic battery, processed and later taken to the PSB.
Thursday, Sept. 12, 3:54 p.m.- Darrell L. Estes was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of North Market for a driving complaint. While on scene, Estes refused to comply with the officers. He was taken to the HPD, charged with disobeying police and was later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 12:50 a.m.- John Seiters, 58, of Hoopeston, was cited for restraint of dogs by owner. HPD officers were called to the 600 block of East Thompson Avenue for a report of a civil issue. Upon investigation, it was found that Seiters had let his dogs run without being on a leash. Seiters was given a city citation and a court date.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 5:56 p.m.- Andrew Barber, 20, and Kodi Gonzalez, 22, both of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers stopped the vehicle they were in for a traffic violation at First Avenue and Penn Street. Gonzalez was driving the vehicle. Upon investigation, cannabis and a firearm were located in the vehicle. Gonzalez was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possession of cannabis and issued to citations for speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle. Barber was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm. Both were taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Traffic Accident
Monday, Sept. 2, 6:21 p.m.- Judith Clark, of Rankin, was driving a 2018 Toyota and was making a stop at the intersection of Penn and Dixie Highway when Seirra Tobeck, of Watseka, driving a 2016 Ford, failed to yield and struck the rear of Clark’s vehicle. Both vehicles were insured. No citations were issued.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:29 p.m.- HPD officers were called to the 208 West Orange in reference to a hit and run to the building. An investigation continues.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 5:11 p.m.- Dalton Warner, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2008 Pontiac when he failed to yield the right of way and struck a 2015 Chevrolet, driven by Suanne Smith, of Hoopeston, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street. No injuries were reported. Smith’s vehicle was insured. Warner was issued two citations for operating an uninsured vehicle and disobeying traffic control device.
Friday, Sept. 13, 3:35 p.m.- Elsa Granados, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2008 Lincoln and was turning onto South Fifth Street when a 2015 Jeep, driven by Terra Kinney, of Hoopeston, failed to yield the right of way and struck the Lincoln’s rear driver’s side door. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued. Both vehicles were insured.
Fire Calls
Saturday, Sept. 14, 3:40 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to 19485 High St. in Cheneyville for a brush fire. A power pole caught fire and burned off. Ameren has been notified.
Burglary
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 4:08 p.m.- Officers were called to the 500 block of East Main Street for a report of burglary to a residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 3:54 p.m.- The HPD took a report of a male subject putting $20 in gasoline in his vehicle and left without paying.
Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1:40 p.m.- A 21-year-old Hoopeston man reported missing items from a residence on the 400 block of East Honeywell. The HPD is investigating the theft.
Criminal Damage to Property
Friday, Sept. 13, 12:38 a.m.- A 28-year-old Champaign man reported someone had broken several windows on the 500 block of North 10th Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Property
Thursday, Sept. 5, time unknown- A Rhys Hitch was found lying in the roadway on the 600 block of East Main Street. The owner may identify and claim at the HPD.