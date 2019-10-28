Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. Oct. 14-26
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:50 a.m.- Kyle A. Frazier, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded and assisted the Vermilion County Housing Department with an issue at Centennial Manor. Upon arrival, officers encountered an unauthorized person in the building. Frazier was taken into custody, processed at the HPD for possession of cannabis and released.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, time unknown- HPD solved a hit and run incident from Aug. 18. The 15-year-old Hoopeston man was contacted and asked to report to the HPD. Citations were issued for the following: no valid driver’s license, leaving scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7:44 p.m.- Duane Wishba, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Wishba was driving. While on the stop, Wisha was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged, taken to the HPD, processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 1:57 p.m.- Mark Glenn, 54, of Hoopeston, was cited for disorderly conduct after he was found urinating in a front yard on the 200 block of West Lincoln Street. He was given a notice to appear in city court.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:10 p.m.- Angelo Zamora, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation on the 200 block of West Maple. A computer check revealed that Zamora had a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County Court.
Friday, Oct. 18, 12:58 a.m.- Joshua Edwards, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of West Maple Street in reference to Edwards damaging property. After an investigation, Edwards was charged with criminal damage to property, assault and criminal trespass to property. He was processed at the HPD and later released with a notice to appear.
Friday, Oct. 18, 3:10 p.m.- A 17-year-old Hoopeston juvenile was cited after officers were dispatched to 318 E. Washington in reference to a battery that occurred on Oct. 16. After an investigation, the juvenile was cited with a Hoopeston City Court notice to appear.
Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m.- Joshua Edwards, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 300 block of West Chestnut for a report of criminal damage to property. After an investigation, officers located Edwards and arrested him for criminal trespass to residence, battery, criminal damage to property over $500. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 12:23 p.m.- Scott Gillispie, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of East Honeywell Avenue for a report of a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Gillispie had left the area. Later in the evening, he was located and arrested on charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and released with a court date.
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:58 p.m.- Terrance Irvin, 26, of Hoopeston, was arrested after he was pulled over for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a citation and traffic court date.
Thursday, Oct. 24, 4:10 p.m.- Terry Williams, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle who failed to use its turn signal. A computer check revealed Williams to have a suspended license. Williams was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in traffic court.
Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:10 p.m.- Scott Gillispie, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 900 block of East Young Avenue in reference to items missing from a residence. After an investigation, Gillispie was charged with residential burglary and resisting/obstructing. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Friday, Oct. 25, 6:09 p.m.- Alexander J. Napier, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Main Street in reference to Napier, who was wanted on a warrant. A computer check of Napier revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear. He was arrested, taken to the HPD and processed before being taken to the PSB in lieu of bond.
Friday, Oct. 25, 10:31 p.m.- Titus Barber, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers located Barber on the 500 block of East Young Avenue. A computer check revealed that Barber was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested, processed at the HPD and later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Fire Calls
Thursday, Oct. 17, 8:17 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department, Illinois State Police and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle accident in the ditch on State Route 9 at State Line Road. ISP was dispatched to handle the accident.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 3:02 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for a field on fire at 39000 N. 1830 E. Road.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:54 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire and Police Department were dispatched for a vehicle that was smoking at South Fifth Street and East Maple Street.
Criminal Damage to Property
Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:28 a.m.- A 23-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was on the 700 block of South First Avenue. An investigation continues.
Burglary
Saturday, Oct. 19, 11:10 p.m.- A 34-year-old Hoopeston woman reported a residential burglary on the 800 block of West Washington. She reported someone had stolen several items. An investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 8:31 a.m.- A 45-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen items from his vehicle while on the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue in Parkview Court. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Saturday, Oct. 26, 11:33 a.m.- A 41-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was on the 500 block of East Wyman. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.