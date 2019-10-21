Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. Oct. 14-19
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:50 a.m.- Kyle A. Frazier, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded and assisted the Vermilion County Housing Department with an issue at Centennial Manor. Upon arrival, officers encountered an unauthorized person in the building. Frazier was taken into custody, processed at the HPD for possession of cannabis and released.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, time unknown- HPD solved a hit and run incident from Aug. 18. The 15-year-old Hoopeston man was contacted and asked to report to the HPD. Citations were issued for the following: no valid driver’s license, leaving scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7:44 p.m.- Duane Wishba, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Wishba was driving. While on the stop, Wisha was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged, taken to the HPD, processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 1:57 p.m.- Mark Glenn, 54, of Hoopeston, was cited for disorderly conduct after he was found urinating in a front yard on the 200 block of West Lincoln Street. He was given a notice to appear in city court.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:10 p.m.- Angelo Zamora, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation on the 200 block of West Maple. A computer check revealed that Zamora had a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County Court.
Friday, Oct. 18, 12:58 a.m.- Joshua Edwards, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of West Maple Street in reference to Edwards damaging property. After an investigation, Edwards was charged with criminal damage to property, assault and criminal trespass to property. He was processed at the HPD and later released with a notice to appear.
Friday, Oct. 18, 3:10 p.m.- A 17-year-old Hoopeston juvenile was cited after officers were dispatched to 318 E. Washington in reference to a battery that occurred on Oct. 16. After an investigation, the juvenile was cited with a Hoopeston City Court notice to appear.
Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 p.m.- Joshua Edwards, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 300 block of West Chestnut for a report of criminal damage to property. After an investigation, officers located Edwards and arrested him for criminal trespass to residence, battery, criminal damage to property over $500. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Traffic Accident
Sunday, Oct. 13, 6:03 p.m.- Dennis Thomas, of Hoopeston, driving a 2006 Jeep Utility, was informed that he had struck a garage, owned by Larry Foley, of Hoopeston, after he entered an alley on the 800 block of South Fourth Street and swerved to miss another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued. Thomas’s vehicle was insured.
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 8:12 a.m.- Kiara N. Colunga, of Hoopeston, driving a 2005 Pontiac, and a Ashley N. Pierce, of Hoopeston, driving a 2012 Chrysler, were involved in a property damage traffic accident at East Orange and South Market Street. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident. Both vehicles were insured and drivable.
Fire Calls
Thursday, Oct. 17, 8:17 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department, Illinois State Police and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle accident in the ditch on State Route 9 at State Line Road. ISP was dispatched to handle the accident.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 3:02 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for a field on fire at 39000 N. 1830 E. Road.
Thursday, Oct. 17, 4:54 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire and Police Department were dispatched for a vehicle that was smoking at South Fifth Street and East Maple Street.
Criminal Damage to Property
Sunday, Oct. 13, 5:14 p.m.- A 54-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had damaged his vehicle while it was on the 700 block of South Second Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:28 a.m.- A 23-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was on the 700 block of South First Avenue. An investigation continues.
Burglary
Saturday, Oct. 19, 11:10 p.m.- A 34-year-old Hoopeston woman reported a residential burglary on the 800 block of West Washington. She reported someone had stolen several items. An investigation is ongoing.