Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. Oct. 6-12
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Oct. 7, 11:53 p.m.- Terry L. Williams, 37, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 800 block of East Seminary Avenue for a disturbance in the area. After an investigation, Williams was found to be in possession of ammunition without a FOID. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later released after being bonded.
Monday, Oct. 7, 8:34 p.m.- Jessica Wilson, 36, of Attica, Ind., was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle. During the stop, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Wilson was also charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m.- James A. Brayboy, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after refusing to move from the middle of the roadway he was walking on after officers asked him to move. He was arrested, processed at the HPD and released with a notice to appear in city court.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:53 p.m.- Titus Barber, 41, and Megan Lane, 32, both of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers discovered they were in possession of drug paraphernalia. They were brought to the HPD, processed and later released with notices to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:52 p.m.- Michael Cox, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers stopped him for walking down the middle of the road. After an investigation, Cox was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 1:56 a.m.- Blake Meehan, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with him while investigating another incident. A computer check revealed Meehan had outstanding warrants from Vermilion and Edgar counties. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 4:03 p.m.- Jason Wright, 39, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers stopped the vehicle Wright was driving for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with traffic citations for driving while license suspended, disobeying traffic control device and failure to signal.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m.- A 13-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile were arrested after an officers noticed the pair exchanging a small canister. After speaking with the juveniles, one produced the canister, which contained cannabis. Both were taken to the HPD, processed and given city citations and a court date. The 15-year-old juvenile was released to a parent.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 8:28 p.m.- Timothy Bryan, 24, of Ambia, Ind., was arrested following a traffic stop. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended license. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a traffic citation and traffic court date.
Friday, Oct. 11, 12:05 a.m.- Tammy Deaton, 37, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of South Fourth Street for a report of a domestic issue. A computer check revealed that Deaton had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear. She was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Friday, Oct. 11, 8:09 p.m.- Kelly L. Gomez, 36, of Hume, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle. She was found to be in possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. Gomez was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in court.
Saturday, Oct. 12, 9:30 a.m.- Kyle A. Frazier, 18, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers dispatched on Oct. 11 for a report of criminal damage to property at Silgan Containers. After an investigation, Frazier was arrested, taken to the HPD, processed and released with a city citation and court date.
Traffic Accidents
Thursday, Oct. 10, 8:09 a.m.- Elijah Wisdom, of Hoopeston, driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, and Lynn Labarbara, of Hoopeston, driving a 2015 Hyundai, were involved in a traffic accident near Hoopeston Area Middle School while traveling eastbound in the school zone. Both vehicles approached the west drive of the parking lot. Labarbara was in front of Wisdom when she stopped for traffic and Wisdom was not able to stop in time and struck her vehicle. No injuries were reported, no citations were issued and both vehicles were insured.
Fire Calls
Sunday, Oct. 6, 5:48 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of East Main Street for an electrical box on fire in the garage. The HPD assisted in blocking off the roadway while the HFD worked on the scene.
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 9:16 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call for a residence on the 200 block of Henderson Street in Rossville as smoke was showing from the roof of the house.
Burglary
Monday, Oct. 7, 8:37 a.m.- A 57-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had entered his residence and removed items.
Thursday, Oct. 10, 4:36 p.m.- A 31-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had possibly taken a cell phone from his vehicle while it was in Parkview Court. The victim advised he was sure if it was lost or stolen. The incident has been turned over to investigation.
Found Bicycle
Friday, Oct. 11, time unknown- A children’s purple BMX bike was recovered. The owner may identify and claim it at the HPD.