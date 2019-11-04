Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. Oct. 27-Nov. 1
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Oct. 28, 1:56 p.m.- Curtis Miller, 47, of Rossville, was arrested after officers were dispatched to investigate an illegally parked vehicle on the 600 block of East Maple Street. Miller was there and a computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Miller was taken to the HPD and later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville in lieu of bond.
Monday, Oct. 28, 6:42 p.m.- Kenneth Dale, 39, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Maple Street for a verbal altercation in progress. Officers separated the two and Dale was taken to the HPD for breach of peace constituting disorderly conduct. He was released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Monday, Oct. 28, 7:48 p.m.- Danyel Fink, 23, and Joshua Sadler, 24, both of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers stopped their vehicle for a traffic violation on the 100 block of East Main Street. After an investigation, both were taken to the HPD to be processed. Fink was given a city citation for possession of cannabis and released with a city court date. Sadler was taken to the PSB after being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia to await arraignment.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10:25 p.m.- Andrew Cordova, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers stopped Cordova for failing to stop at a stop sign and improper lighting while riding his bike. After an investigation, he was taken to the HPD to be process and be charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, violation of traffic laws on a bicycle and improper equipment. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 9:04 p.m.- Kristy Powers, 40, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to Dollar General for a reported theft. After an investigation, Powers was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later released with a city citation and city court date.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:12 p.m.- Richard Fry, of Boswell, Ind., was backing out of a parking space on the north side of the 200 block of East Main Street in a 2012 Ford when he struck a 1999 Ford, driven by Linden Coffey, of Hoopeston, that was parked in the parking space on the south side of the street. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were insured.
Friday, Nov. 1, 10:24 a.m.- Brooke Jordan, of Westville, was backing out of a spot on the 200 block of South First Avenue in a 2018 Kia and struck a parked vehicle, owned by Michael Seeger, of Hoopeston. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued. Both vehicles were insured.
Friday, Nov. 1, 6:39 p.m.- A 16-year-old Rossville juvenile, driving a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up, struck a 2007 Dodge pick-up, driven by John Menzo, of Hoopeston, when traffic ahead of Menzo slowed and the juvenile was unable to come to a stop in time to avoid an accident. No injuries were reported. No citations were issued. Both vehicles were insured.
Burglary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 3:34 p.m.- Several items were taken from a vehicle on the 800 block of East Washington Street. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6:27 p.m.- Several items were taken from a vehicle on the 700 block of East Washington Street. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:32 p.m.- A 26-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had taken several items from a vehicle on the 700 block of Wilson Avenue. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:26 p.m.- A 25-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had taken items from a residence in Parkview Court without permission. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Saturday, Oct. 26, 11:33 a.m.- A 41-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was on the 500 block of East Wyman. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Sunday, Oct. 27, 11:39 a.m.- A 36-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle while it was on the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.