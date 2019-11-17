Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. Nov. 10-15
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Nov. 11, 8:19 p.m.- Roger Arms, 35, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign. Arms was the passenger in the vehicle and had an open alcohol container. Arms was charged and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 4:45 a.m.- Chadwick L. Presswood, 56, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on him at South Sixth Avenue and West Orange Street. During the stop, officers discovered Presswood’s license was suspended. He was taken to the HPD and released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:12 p.m.- Miguel Vera, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop where Miguel was a passenger. After a computer check, Miguel was arrested for failure to appear on a Vermilion County warrant. He posted bond and was released.
Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:12 p.m.- Patricia Benison, 45, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop on the 1000 block of West Chestnut. Benison was in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued Hoopeston City Court citation and released.
Fire Calls
Monday, Nov. 11, 5:04 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 400 block of West Maple Street in reference to the smell of gas inside residence.
Monday, Nov. 11, 5:18 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to State Route 9 and 1830 East Road in reference to a vehicle in the ditch. Subjects were stuck in a ditch and had already called for assistance.
Monday, Nov. 11, 9:22 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to State Route 9 and 1300 East Road for a vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle was unoccupied.
Friday, Nov. 15, 9:09 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for mutual aid to assist the Rossville Fire Department for a grain dryer on fire.
Traffic Accidents
Friday, Nov. 15, 7:48 p.m.- The Hoopeston Police Department, Hoopeston Fire Department and Hoopeston EMS were dispatched to East 3900 North Road and East 4000 North Road in reference to an accident.
Fraud
Sunday, Nov. 10, 9:02 a.m.- Officers were called to Tedd’s in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Sunday, Nov. 10, 10:17 p.m.- A 61-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her residence on the 800 block of East Main Street. An investigation continues.