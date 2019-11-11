Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. Nov. 4-10
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Nov. 4, 5:25 p.m.- Henry Taylor, 19, of Danville, was arrested after a traffic stop and a computer check revealed that he was wanted on a Champaign County warrant. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, Noon- Mathew Hofer, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop and a computer check revealed that his license had been revoked. He was arrested and taken to the HPD where he was released with a notice to appear in Vermilion County Court.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9:56 p.m.- Titus Barber, 41, of Hoopeston, came into the Hoopeston Police Department on an unrelated case. A computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear. He was arrested, processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 6:20 p.m.- David Perez, 32, of Brownsville, Texas, was arrested after HPD officers were called to a reported battery. Upon arrival, they were told a battery had occurred. Perez was arrested, taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:06 p.m.- A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old Urbana juvenile and Tyrell Pettis, 18, of Urbana, were arrested after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle after a computer check revealed the vehicle to be stolen. After a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle lost control of it and struck a speed sign and a residence in the 300 block of West Penn. The three subjects fled on foot, but were located and brought to the HPD. Pettis and the 15-year-old were charged with possession of stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The 17-year-old was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Attempt to Elude, Failure to Yield at a Stop Sign and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. All subjects were processed and later taken to the PSB.
Fire Calls
Thursday, Nov. 7, 3:53 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department, HPD and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched to First Avenue and West Maple for a report of structure fire.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 11:44 a.m.- The HFD was called to the same structure fire as previously listed for a rekindle of the garage.
Saturday, Nov. 9, 6:26 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 800 block of South Market for a CO detector going off in a residence. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:14 p.m.- The HFD was dispatched to the 300 block of West Penn for a vehicle on fire.
Traffic Accidents
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2:53 p.m.- Brittanie Wisdom, of Hoopeston, driving a 2013 Honda and was stopped at a stop sign at West Penn Street and South Dixie Highway when the floormat became tangled with the gas pedal causing the vehicle to move forward and strike a 2006 Ford, driven by Samantha Hartman, of Hoopeston, which was traveling northbound on Dixie. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued. Both vehicles are insured.
Friday, Nov. 8, 8:09 a.m.- Amanda Vonderharr, of Hoopeston, and Jessica Lindsey, of Hoopeston, were involved in a traffic accident at Penn Street and South Market. Both vehicles were drivable. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles are insured.
Fraud
Sunday, Nov. 10, 9:02 a.m.- Officers were called to Tedd’s in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 9:44 p.m.- A 33-year-old Hoopeston woman contacted the HPD regarding a theft that occurred when someone stole several things from the place she had been living on the 200 block of East Main Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Sunday, Nov. 10, 10:17 p.m.- A 61-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her residence on the 800 block of East Main Street. An investigation continues.
Items Found
Monday, Nov. 4, time unknown- A phone was found outside State Farm Insurance. The owner can claim it at the HPD.