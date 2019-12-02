Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. Nov. 22-30
Arrests/Citations
Friday, Nov. 22, 6:09 p.m.- Cedric Bell, 28, of Saint Louis, and Wayne Rodgers, 33, of Saint Louis, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. While on the traffic stop, an investigation revealed that Bell and Rodgers to be in possession of a weapon and the driver of the vehicle to have a suspended license. Bell was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and driving while license suspended. Rodgers was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Both were taken to the HPD, processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Monday, Nov. 25, 1:40 p.m.- Jeffrey A. Coss, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of East Main Street for a complaint about theft of electrical power. While on scene, Coss made a verbal threat to the owner of the property. Coss was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 12:31 p.m.- William Johnson, 28, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers spoke with a complainant about a debit card fraud. After an investigation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Thursday, Nov. 28, 12:57 a.m.- Elizabeth Vaughn, 23, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Vaughn was a passenger in. A search revealed Vaughn to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Vaughn was taken to the HPD where she was processed and later taken to the PSB.
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2:16 p.m.- Seth Gredy, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after Gredy turned himself in on an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was processed, posted bond and was released with a new court date.
Friday, Nov. 29, 2:54 a.m.- Casey Leemon, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and found Leemon driving on a suspended license. Upon further investigation, Leemon was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was processed at the HPD and later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Friday, Nov. 29, 8:49 a.m.- Matthew Hofer, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop after witnessing Hofer driving who was known to have a revoked driver’s license. Hofer was taken to the HPD where he was processed and released with a citation and given a Vermilion County court date.
Saturday, Nov. 30, 3:15 p.m.- David T. Cannon, 40, of Hoopeston, was cited for a noise complaint and issued a notice to appear in city court.
Fire Calls
Saturday, Nov. 23, 1:56 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 800 block of West Penn Street for the smell of gas coming from a stove. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Nov. 25, 4:29 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department and Arrow Ambulance were dispatched after HPD officers found a residence to be filled with smoke on the 200 block of West Elm.
Monday, Nov. 25, 5:55 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a report of carbon and smoke detectors sounding at VCHA Parkview Court. It turned out to be faulty detectors in an apartment.
Monday, Nov. 25, 7:13 p.m.- The HFD was dispatched for mutual aid for the Rossville Fire Department for a grain elevator on fire on the 300 block of East Attica Street in Rossville.
Traffic Accidents
Monday, Nov. 25, 4:44 p.m.- An unknown vehicle struck a utility pole belonging to Ameren at some point on the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue.
Monday, Nov. 25, 6:32 p.m.- Alisyn Watson, of Hoopeston, was traveling northbound on South Market Street in a 2015 Ford when she turned wide to miss a hole and struck a 2011 Ford, driven by Mykala Ruel, of Kankakee, in the rear. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued. Both vehicles were insured.
Monday, Nov. 25, 7:02 p.m.- William Musk, of Hoopeston, was driving southbound in a 2000 Mercury in the alley to the west of the 800 block of South Market Street when Musk lost control of the vehicle, striking a pile of logs and grain trailer. Minor injuries were reported. Musk’s vehicle was insured and no citations were issued.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 5:29 p.m.- Jeanen Vogel, of Hoopeston, was traveling eastbound on the 800 block of West Penn in a 2004 Chevrolet when it struck a parked and unoccupied 2014 Chevrolet, owned by Larry Coon, of Hoopeston. A computer check revealed that Vogel had a suspended driver’s license. Vogel was arrested and taken to the HPD for processing. She was later released with a traffic citation and court date. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were insured.
Theft
Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:34 a.m.- A 46-year-old Hoopeston man reported the theft of a bicycle from a business in the area.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10:12 p.m.- An unknown vehicle owner pumped gas at the Casey’s on East Orange Street and left without paying for it. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
Monday, Nov. 25, 4:59 p.m.- A 40-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had entered his residence on the 200 block of West Orange Street without permission and removed items.
Found Items
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 7 a.m.- A DeWalt Impact drill was turned in at the HPD. The owner may show proof of ownership and claim it at Hoopeston City Hall.