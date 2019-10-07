Hoopeston Police Department reports Sept. 30-Oct. 5
Arrests/Citations
Monday, Sept. 30, 6:03 p.m.- Kayla Petty, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 800 block of South Dixie Highway for a retail theft report. Officers made contact with Petty once on scene. Petty was found to be in possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the HPD, processed and later released on a notice to appear.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6:15 p.m.- Katelynn Drake, 24, of Rossville, was arrested after officers responded to a call at the HPD about Drake causing problems. During that time, Drake became unruly. She was arrested and later taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Saturday, Oct. 5, 11:35 p.m.- George K. Carswell, 54, of Hoopeston, turned himself in on his active Vermilion County warrant. Carswell posted the appropriate bond and was released with a new court date.
Traffic Accident
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5:57 p.m.- Esther Kacmas, 39, of Lebanon, Ind., was driving a 2010 Hyundai and backing out of a parking spot on the north side of the 200 block of East Main Street and struck a 2014 Dodge pick-up, parked and owned by Michael Webb, of Hoopeston. No injuries were reported and both vehicles had insurance.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 4:01 p.m.- Madalyne Goble, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2012 Chevy Malibu west in the parking lot of Hoopeston Area High School when Maurcio Gonzalez, of Hoopeston, driving a 2007 Hummer, backed out of a parking spot and struck the front driver’s side of Goble’s vehicle. All parties are insured and no tow was required.
Fire Calls
Monday, Sept. 30, 12:11 a.m.- A resident came home to a residence on the 300 block of West Maple Street and found a strong odor of natural gas in the home. After shutting off the cook stove, they called the HPD to have the Hoopeston Fire Department respond to the scene.
Friday, Oct. 4, 9:59 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to Maple Grade School for a fire alarm activation. The HFD located a fault heat detector. The children were moved to St. Anthony’s. There were no injuries.
Criminal Damage to Property
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 12:36 p.m.- The HPD was dispatched on Oct. 1 to the 600 block of East McNeil after the resident found damage to his garage entry door. At this time, nothing was taken. The HPD is investigating.
Found Bicycle
Friday, Oct. 4, time unknown- A red girl’s bike was found on the 300 block of North Third Street. The owner can identify and claim at the HPD.