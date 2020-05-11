Hoopeston Police Department reports May 4-9
Arrests/Citations
Monday, May 4, 12:13 a.m.- Michael Mora, 30, and Jose Garcia, 33, both of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of East Main Street for a report of a fight in progress. Upon investigation, they were arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. Garcia was charged with obstructing/resisting peace officer and was released with a county court date. Mora was charged with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery and obstructing/resisting a peace officer and was taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Saturday, May 9, 10:54 p.m.- Audrey Powell, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue for a domestic disturbance. A computer check revealed that Powell had an outstanding Ford County warrant for failure to appear/driving suspended. She was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. After posting bond, she was released with a new court date.
Theft
Wednesday, May 6, 11:52 a.m.- A 54-year-old Hoopeston reported a two-seater go kart, that was red and black, was removed from the 800 block of East Main Street without permission.
Fire Alarms
Friday, May 8, 7:40 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to 1205 E. Thompson for an activated fire alarm. The alarm was malfunctioning and is being repaired.
Friday, May 8, 4:37 p.m.- The HFD was dispatched to the 700 block of Scott Drive in reference to a gas leak in the area.
Found Property
Saturday, May 9, time unknown- Christopher Billingsley’s driver’s license was found at West Main Street and College Way. He can claim the license at the HPD.