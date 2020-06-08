Hoopeston Police Department reports May 31-June 5
Arrests/Citations
Saturday, May 30, 6:15 a.m.- Stephen T. Spivey, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Penn Street for a report of criminal damage to property. Spivey was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Sunday, May 31, 12:27 p.m.- Terry Williams, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched for a report of someone chasing another down the alley. Williams was located and taken to the HPD for processing and was later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Tuesday, June 2, 2:04 p.m.- Carrie M. Gray, 48, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Second Avenue for a complaint of domestic battery. Gray was taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building to wait for arraignment.
Wednesday, June 3, 6:53 a.m.- Haley Edwards, 23, of Hoopeston, and Michael Winland, 34, of Hoopeston, were arrested after a complainant contacted the HPD when he discovered damage done to this property on the 300 block of East Penn. After interviews were conducted, Edwards and Winland were located, charged and released with a notice to appear.
Wednesday, June 3, 5:19 p.m.- Ryan Nosler, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a complainant contacted the HPD when he witnessed Nosler damaging his property. Nosler was later located, taken to the HPD, processed and released with a notice to appear.
Thursday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.- Richard Jenkins, 44, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a traffic stop computer search showed that Jenkins had a suspended license. He was taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Friday, June 5, 9:15 a.m.- Brandon P. Grills, 20, of Hoopeston, was cited for restraint of dogs by owner after animal control was dispatched to North Seventh Avenue and West Honeywell Avenue to West McCracken Avenue for a report of two dogs, Diamond and Diesel, were running loose. The dogs were located and taken into custody. Grills was cited and the dogs were released back to the owner after posting fees.