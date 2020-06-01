Hoopeston Police Department reports May 23-29
Arrests/Citations
Saturday, May 16, 12:01 p.m.- Kayla R. Waddell, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to a call at Dollar General for a report of burglary. Waddell was later located and taken to the HPD for processing and was later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Saturday, May 23, 4:20 p.m.- Dalton R. Warner, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were on patrol and noticed Warner driving on the 200 block of West Penn Street. A quick computer check revealed that Warner had a suspended license. He was taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County court date.
Sunday, May 24, 11:08 p.m.- Joseph Cannon, 47, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers investigated a call on the 700 block of South First Avenue related to a battery that had just occurred. Cannon would later turn himself in at the HPD, was processed and later released with a notice to appear.
Monday, May 25, 9:18 p.m.- Mason English, 19, of Hoopeston, and Jose Cabrera, 21, of Joliet, were arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of East Wyman Avenue in reference to a possible trespassing. Upon investigation, English was arrested for trespassing and interference with police. Cabrera was arrested for trespassing, interference with police and disobeying police. They were both taken to the HPD to be processed. They were later released with city citations and city court dates.
Tuesday, May 26, 8:45 p.m.- Holly R. Irvin, 40, of Hoopeston, was cited for failure to restrain dog by owner after the dog “Joker” was loose and trespassed onto property that was not his own and the property owner signed a complaint.
Friday, May 29, 2:15 a.m.- Terry Williams, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to a civil disturbance on the 300 block of West Chestnut. Williams was charged with trespassing and was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a city citation and court date.
Friday, May 29, 3:24 p.m.- Joshua Edwards, 42, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South First Avenue for a complaint of battery. Edwards was transported to the HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
Fire Call
Friday, May 29, 11:39 a.m.- The Vermilion County Housing Authority maintenance was on-scene of a carbon monoxide leak investigation and they were getting high readings with trouble locating the source. They requested the Hoopeston Fire Department to assist and pinpoint the source. No reports of sickness at the time of the call. An appliance was located as the culprit. The units cleared the scene at midnight.
Traffic Accident
Saturday, May 23, 7:34 p.m.- The HPD found damage had been done to City of Hoopeston property in McFerren Park as a result of a hit-and-run accident. An investigation is ongoing.
Thursday, May 28, 8:41 p.m.- The HPD was requested to investigate an accident that occurred between a 2009 Chrysler, driven by Amber Zarate, of Rossville, and a 2010 Ford SUV, driven by Leah Martin, of Hoopeston, at South Third Avenue and West Maple Street. Zarate was found to be at fault for failure to yield the right of way. She was also cited for no mandatory insurance and had a court date set for Danville. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and Martin’s vehicle was insured. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident.
Burglary
Wednesday, May 27, 8:14 p.m.- A 76-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had taken items from his shed on the 400 block of West Lincoln. An investigation continues.
Thursday, May 28, 9:05 a.m.- Dairy Queen staff reported someone had broken into the business. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Saturday, May 23, 11:12 p.m.- A 47-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had damaged a residence on the 300 block of South Second Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Item Recovered
Friday, May 29, time unknown- A set of keys were found in the area of South Third Street and Maple Street. The owner may come to the station to identify and claim them.