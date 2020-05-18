Hoopeston Police Department reports May 10-16
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, May 10, 7:02 p.m.- Brandon T. Kinnaird, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officer noticed Kinnaird driving and a quick computer check revealed he had a suspended license. Kinnaird was arrested and taken to the HPD for processing. He was later released with a Vermilion County traffic court date.
Friday, May 15, 7:02 p.m.- Scott A. Thomas, 31, of Danville, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of an intoxicated person. Thomas was asked to leave the area and refused. He was arrested and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city court notice.
Saturday, May 16, 7:52 a.m.- Jeffery Bemis, 20, of Hoopeston, was cited after an officer on patrol observed a motorcycle with no registration plate. The motorcycle was stopped and a computer check revealed the driving didn’t have the proper classification of driver’s license to operate as a motorcycle. He also reported that he didn’t have insurance. The motorcycle was towed and Bemis was released from the scene with two citations.
Sunday, May 17, 5:17 p.m.- Brandon R. Irvin, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 600 block of West Elm Street in reference to threats being made. After speaking with the complainant, Irving was located and charged with disorderly conduct (city ordinance). He was taken to the HPD, where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Traffic Accidents
Monday, May 11, 12:46 p.m.- A 2017 Wabash Semi Trailer, driven by Vickie Lynn, of Boiling Springs, S.C., was coming through the parking lot at Teasdale Foods and did not see a yellow metal post. The post was clipped by the tractor/trailer, causing damage. No citations were issued. The vehicle was insured.
Wednesday, May 13, 2:50 p.m.- A 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Meghan Rieches, of Hoopeston, struck the driver’s side of a 2005 Toyota Corolla, driven by Billie Neal, of Hoopeston, as she it was backing out of a driveway on the 600 block of South First Avenue. The Toyota was turning left into a driveway, attempting to park. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were insured and driveable.
Fire Calls
Monday, May 11, 11:04 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to Seventh Street and East Elm Street in reference to a possible natural gas leak.
Items Found
Tuesday, May 12, 1:26 p.m.- A license plate belonging to Wayne and Nancy Bandy was found in the street on the 400 block of East Thompson Avenue. They may come to the HPD to reclaim the license plate.