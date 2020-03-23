Hoopeston Police Department reports March 15-22
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, March 15, 11:56 p.m.- Jared Zollar, 33, of Rossville, was arrested after officers visited the 200 block of West Maple Street in an attempt to locate Zollar on outstanding warrants. A computer check revealed that Zollar had warrants from Vermilion and Macon counties. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the Public Safety Building in Danville in lieu of bond.
Tuesday, March 17, 2:01 p.m.- Amber L. Styer, 32, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 600 block of West Orange Street for a domestic disturbance. During that time, Styer was arrested and transported to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Tuesday, March 17, 8:11 p.m.- James Roof, 50, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of East Elm Street for a domestic disturbance. Roof was arrested for battery and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Wednesday, March 18, 7:04 p.m.- Belinda D. Solis, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested following a traffic stop on the 800 block of South Market Street. A computer check revealed Solis was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. She was taken to the HPD for processing and Vermilion County transported her to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Wednesday, March 18, 9:22 p.m.- Haley Edwards, 23, of Hoopeston, was turned herself in at the HPD for an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was processed and later released with a new court date after posting bond.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, March 18, 7:59 p.m.- Esmeralda Rojas, of Hoopeston, driving a 2005 Ford pick-up, was exiting the Marathon gas station from the west exit and struck a 2014 Chevrolet pick-up, driven by Rickie Cade, of Hoopeston, on the passenger side while pulling onto West Orange Street. Rojas was ticketed for failing to yield when exiting a private drive. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were insured.
Fire Calls
Sunday, March 15, 12:25 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 600 block of West Penn Street for an activated carbon monoxide alarm.
Burglary
Sunday, March 15, 2:25 p.m.- A 51-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had entered his garage on the 800 block of West Washington without permission. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Friday, March 20, 9:40 a.m.- A 20-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had broken a window on a vehicle in a driveway on the 600 block of East Thompson Avenue.