Hoopeston Police Department reports March 22-26
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, March 22, 3:02 p.m.- James Brayboy, 22, of Danville, was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of Brayboy trespassing on the property. He was located and taken to the Hoopeston Police Department for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Wednesday, March 25, 1:05 a.m.- Joe Billips, 22, of Danville, was arrested after officers were called in reference to a civil dispute with property damage. After an investigation, officers located Billips and he was taken to the HPD be to processed. He was later released with a city citation and city court date.
Wednesday, March 25, 3:53 p.m.- Seth Gredy, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with him knowing he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Criminal Damage to Auto
Tuesday, March 24, 1:30 p.m.- A 41-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her tire while on the 700 block of South First Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.