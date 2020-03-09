Hoopeston Police Department reports March 1-7
Arrests/Citations
Saturday, March 1, 6:28 p.m.- Tyler Griffin, 29, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to a civil dispute in the area of the 400 block of West Maple Street. A computer check revealed that Griffin had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear. He was taken to the HPD, processed and later released after posting bond and given a new court date.
Thursday, March 5, 1:15 p.m.- Alexis L. Moore, 22, of Hoopeston, surrendered herself to the custody of the HPD on a Vermilion County traffic warrant. She posted the required bond, was processed and was released with a new court date for Danville.
Friday, March 6, 6:55 p.m.- Brian Kinnaird, 40, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with him. Officers knew he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Kinnaird was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a new court date after posting bond.
Saturday, March 7, 4:38 a.m.- Kathryn LaBaume, 41, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were meeting with her on another call. A computer check revealed that LaBaume had an outstanding Williamson County warrant. She was processed and taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await extradition.
Traffic Accident
Sunday, March 2, 8:46 a.m.- Hoopeston Police Department officers investigated a traffic accident at South Dixie Highway and West Orange Street involving a 1999 Honda Civic, driven by Amanda Rae Horseman, of Hoopeston, and a 2014 Mack semi, driven by Reynaldo Montez, of Hoopeston. No injuries were reported. The semi was driven away from the scene while the Civic had to be towed away from the scene by Paul’s Auto and Towing Service. Horseman was cited for no proof of insurance.
Monday, March 3, 6:46 p.m.- A 2018 school bus, driven by Kathy A. Eighnor, of Sheldon, was hit in the driver’s side rear-view mirror by an unknown vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, March 5, 8:29 p.m.- A 2016 Nissan Sedan, owned by Kayla Blakely, of Wellington, was struck by an unknown vehicle. Blakely reported seeing the vehicle strike her car and leave the scene. No injuries were reported. Blakely’s vehicle is insured. The case was later solved Saturday at 8:29 p.m. when the drive, a 15-year-old Hoopeston juvenile, was located.
Saturday, March 7, 7:47 a.m.- HPD officers were called to an accident with no injuries that occurred in front of NAPA. No tickets were issued and both vehicles drove away from the scene.
Criminal Damage to Residence
Thursday, March 5, 6:03 a.m.- A 74-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had smashed his window at his home on the 400 block of West Lincoln Street.
Saturday, March 7, time unknown- While on patrol, officers observed multiple stop signs and a substation had been spray-painted. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Item
Saturday, March 1, time unknown- A Samsung phone was found in the 400 block of East Main Street. The owner may come to the HPD to identify and claim.