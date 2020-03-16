Hoopeston Police Department reports March 8-15
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, March 8, 1:44 a.m.- Robert Eldridge, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with him in reference to an investigation while on the 300 block of West Penn Street. A computer check revealed that Eldridge had an outstanding Champaign County warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await extradition.
Sunday, March 15, 11:56 p.m.- Jared Zollar, 33, of Rossville, was arrested after officers responded to 200 block of West Maple Street to attempt to locate Zollar for outstanding warrants. A computer check revealed that he had warrants from Vermilion and Macon counties. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville in lieu of bond.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, March 8, 8:19 p.m.- A 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Payton Frederick, of Hoopeston, was traveling eastbound on Penn Street when an unknown vehicle, traveling south on Third Street, failed to yield the right of way and struck the Civic. The unknown vehicle left the scene of the accident before police could arrive. An investigation is ongoing. No injuries were reported and the Civic was insured. The case was solved the following day when Thomas Crook, 58, of Hoopeston, driving a 1999 Grand AM, was identified as the driver of the unknown vehicle. Crook was issued three citations for failure to yield at intersection, leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Friday, March 13, 3:32 p.m.- Ashley N. Simpson, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet and was stopped in traffic while traveling westbound when Nikals W. Boyne, of Rossville, driving a 2008 Pontiac, failed to reduce speed and struck the Chevrolet in the area of its rear bumper at South Market and East Orange Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Both were insured.
Fire Calls
Sunday, March 15, 12:25 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to a residence on the 600 block of West Penn Street for a report of a carbon monoxide alarm.
Burglary
Wednesday, March 11, 7:12 p.m.- A 40-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had taken multiple items from his property on the 500 block of South Third Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Sunday, March 15, 2:25 p.m.- A 51-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had entered his garage on the 800 block of West Washington. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Item
Sunday, March 8, time unknown- A phone was found in the 600 block of East Seminary. The owner may come to the station to identify and claim.