Hoopeston Police Department reports March 30-April 5
Arrests/Citations
Friday, April 3, 6:09 p.m.- Brandon Grills, 20, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 600 block of West Elm Street in reference to a child custody agreement. While on scene, Grills refused to comply with officer’s request and was charged with disobeying police. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, April 5, 3:29 p.m.- Josh R. Hasbargen, 26, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on the 200 block of South Second Avenue. A computer search revealed that Hasbargen did not have a valid driver’s license. A search of his vehicle was performed and drug paraphernalia was found. Hasbargen was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later released on a city court date for drug paraphernalia and a Vermilion County Court date for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, April 1, 4:18 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue in reference to a smell of natural gas.
Wednesday, April 1, 6:27 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue in reference to a smell of wires burning in the residence.
Theft
Monday, March 30, 10:05 a.m.- A 56-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had taken a phone without permission near the mail box area at Centennial Manor Apartments.
Monday, March 30, 10:20 a.m.- A 45-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had taken two propane tanks from a property on the 200 block of West Lincoln Street.
Thursday, April 2, 5:34 p.m.- Officers responded to a reported theft at CVS in reference to alcohol being taken from the business. An investigation is ongoing.
Items Found
Tuesday, March 31, time unknown- A watch was found in the cemetery. The owner may claim at the HPD.