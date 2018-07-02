Hoopeston Police Department reports June 18-30
Arrests
Saturday June 23, 12:35 a.m.- Amanda Roberts, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers performed a routine traffic stop and ran a computer check which revealed that Roberts did not have a valid driver’s license. Roberts was taken to the HPD where she was processed and later released with a notice to appear in traffic court.
Saturday, June 23, 5:03 p.m.- Brian Kinnaird, 37, of Hoopeston, was cited after officers responded to an illegal burn complaint. The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire and Kinnaird was issued a notice to appear in city court to answer the city ordinance violation for restrictions for burning trash.
Saturday, June 23, 6:50 p.m.- Jorge Antuna, 40, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were flagged down on the 400 block of Seminary in reference to a verbal dispute in the area. Altuna was found driving away from the scene. A computer check revealed that Altuna had a suspended driver’s license. He was later released with a traffic citation and court date.
Tuesday, June 26, 2:28 a.m.- Mary Williams, 34, of Danville, was arrested following a traffic stop. A computer check revealed that she had a suspended driver’s license. She was later released with a traffic citation and a traffic court date.
Thursday, June 28, 12:06 a.m.- Chad W. Baker, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 200 block of East Honeywell for a request for a subject to be removed. Baker was arrested for trespassing and was later released with a notice to appear.
Friday, June 29, 4:44 p.m.- Toy L. Brown, 42, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 400 block of East Honeywell in reference to a stolen vehicle report. It was later discovered that Brown had given false information. She was charged with disorderly conduct/filing a false police report and was later taken to the PSB in Danville.
Saturday, June 30, 7:54 p.m.- Sherma Hopkins, 44, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Penn in reference to a verbal dispute. Once on scene, Hopkins refused to cooperate with officers. Hopkins was charged with a city ordinance violation of disobeying police and later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Theft
Wednesday, June 27, 1 a.m.- A 50-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen his bike while he was at work. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
Wednesday, June 27, 7:04 a.m.- A 49-year-old Hoopeston woman reported that someone had entered her vehicle and taken property. An investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, June 27, 4 p.m.- A 38-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had burglarized his vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Fire Calls
Thursday, June 28, 8:11 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Larkspur Lane for a fire in a residence. The fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
Traffic Accidents
Wednesday, June 20, time unknown- An accident that occurred on June 9 at Monical’s involving a 2016 Chevy, driven by Doris Knapp, of Cissna Park, that backed from a parking space and struck a 2015 Chevy Utility, owned by Mark Schaumburg, of Hoopeston. Knapp came to the HPD after learning of the damage and provided information and insurance. No tickets were issued.
Saturday, June 23, 10:35 a.m.- A 2017 Honda, owned by Steven E. Hupp, of Des Plaines, was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked overnight in the 200 block of East Lincoln Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Saturday, June 30, 10:35 p.m.- Michelle Weber, of Hoopeston, was traveling southbound on North Fourth Street in a 2016 Chevy Sedan when she struck a parked 2001 Hyundai, owned by Jason Reffitt, of Georgetown, that was on the side of the road. No injuries were report. No citations were issued and both vehicles were insured.
Criminal Damage to Property
Thursday, June 21, 2:05 p.m.- A 61-year-old Florida woman reported a criminal damage complaint in the 300 block of West Chestnut. Officers arrived and discovered damage to the residence. An investigation continues.
Recovered Items
Wednesday, June 20, 6:45 a.m.- A mountain bike was found near the Hoopeston Little League Field. The owner can identify and claim at the HPD.