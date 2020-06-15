Hoopeston Police Department reports June 6-13
Arrests/Citations
Saturday, June 6, 7 a.m.- Daniel C. Simpson, 54, of Hoopeston, was cited for restraint of dog by owner after his dog, Yacii, was reported running at-large and not on Simpson’s property.
Monday, June 8, 8:09 p.m.- Audrey Powell, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue for a complaint of someone attempting to fight. Powell was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Tuesday, June 9, 8:49 p.m.- Jacky Coffey, 46, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue. While on-scene they made contact with Coffey, who was known to be banned from the property. Coffey was charged with trespassing to state-supported property and later released with a notice to appear.
Wednesday, June 10, 4:55 p.m.- Andy Leppard, 39, of Wellington, and Roger Thompson Jr., 38, of Wellington, were arrested following a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle was performed resulting in cannabis, drug paraphernalia and controlled substance in the vehicle. Both Leppard and Thompson were charged with possession of cannabis, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Thursday, June 11, 4:45 p.m.- Elbert W. Cannon, 66, of Hoopeston, was mailed a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court after officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Honeywell Avenue for a person being armed with a knife and threatening another. Officers were unable to locate Cannon when they arrived on-scene for a notice to appear was mailed to him.
Friday, June 12, 3:27 p.m.- A 15-year-old juvenile female was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of South First Avenue in reference to a battery. Upon investigation, officers were found the juvenile and she was arrested for battery. She was later released to the custody of a parent after being issued a city citation and court date.
Saturday, June 13, 3:36 a.m.- Robin Irvin, 39, of Rantoul, was arrested after officers stopped the vehicle Irvin was driving for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that she had a suspended driver’s license and the vehicle she was driving did not match the registration. Irvin was taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later released with traffic citations and a court date.
Saturday, June 13, 6:40 p.m.- Orion Vaughn, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Maple Street in reference to a theft that had just occurred. Vaughn was later located and taken to the HPD where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Saturday, June 13, 10:22 p.m.- Justin Cox, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 800 block of East Washington for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Cox had already left the scene but an investigation gave a possible address of his location. County deputies found Cox and arrested him on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property, no valid FOID, child endangerment and domestic violence.
Sunday, June 14, 12:59 a.m.- Christopher Compton, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of East Lincoln, for a report of subjects shooting off fireworks. Officers Compton to cease and desist with the fireworks. Officers had to go back again and Compton was arrested on charges of breach of peace constituting disorderly conduct. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with city ticket and court date.
Sunday, June 14, 7:31 p.m.- Gourav Sharma, 30, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 300 block of East Penn in reference to a man in his underwear yelling. Sharma was charged with unlawful acts constituting disorderly conduct and given a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Fire Calls
Wednesday, June 10, 11:45 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched to a general fire alarm activation at VCHA Centennial Manor, but they never got out of the station. The alarm was caused by a malfunction caused by cleaning personnel. No fire was reported.
Traffic Accident
Tuesday, June 9, 1:22 p.m.- A traffic accident occurred when a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Amy Young, of Hoopeston, was heading eastbound on East Main Street when a 2020 Toyota Corolla, driven by Linda Franklin, of Hoopeston, was backing out of a driveway. Both vehicles were insured and both were driven from the scene. No injuries or citations were reported.
Criminal Damage to Property
Thursday, June 11, 8:17 a.m.- A 60-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had broken out the back window of his vehicle while it was on the 300 block of East Penn Street.
Lost Property
Monday, June 8, time unknown- A black Ford key remote and change were found in the 200 block of East Penn Street area of Jax Wax. Anyone who may have lost a remote can come to see if it is their’s.
Wednesday, June 10, time unknown- A black Tracfone was found in McFerren Park by the Girl Scout House. The owner may claim it at the HPD.