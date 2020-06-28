Hoopeston Police Department reports June 22-27
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, June 23, 6:38 p.m.- Joseph Pate, 25, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue for a report of a domestic issue. After an investigation, Pate was arrested on charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await arraignment.
Tuesday, June 23, 10:38 p.m.- Summer Handy, 39, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 500 block of East Honeywell in reference to a possible warrant. A computer check revealed that Handy had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. She was taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later taken to the Iroquois County Jail by an Iroquois County deputy.
Wednesday, June 24, 2:28 a.m.- Jason Kinnaird, 43, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with Kinnaird and a computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Kinnaird was also in possession of methamphetamines. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Wednesday, June 24, 4:52 p.m.- Keenan Martin, 23, Dorian Martin, 22, and Angeleah Poole, 29, all of Hoopeston, were arrested after officers were dispatched for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. They were taken to the HPD for processing and later released. Dorian Martin and Keenan Martin were released with a city notice to appear for battery. Poole was released with a notice to appear for assault.
Wednesday, June 24, noon- Danielle V. Hutton, of Hoopeston, and Kayla R. Waddell, of Hoopeston, were issued citations for restraint of dogs after dogs they were responsible for were running at-large off their property.
Thursday, June 25, 7:03 p.m.- Antonietta Spina, 51, of Milford, and Frank Spina, 67, of Milford, were arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop. A quick search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia and an open bottle of alcohol. The pair were taken to the HPD for processing. Frank Spina was charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and later taken to the PSB in Danville. Antonietta Spina was released with a traffic ticket for illegal transportation of alcohol.
Thursday, June 25, 10:56 p.m.- Keaton Longest, 23, of Milford, was arrested after officers were called to The Pump for a report of a fight. Officers initially advised Longest to leave, but he returned after the officers left the area. Longest was processed at the HPD and was later released with a city citation and court date.
Saturday, June 27, 6:05 a.m.- Audrey L. Powell, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD responded to calls regarding a woman who had entered two apartments at Parkview Court without permission and startling the occupant of one of the complainants. Powell was taken to the PSB to await a hearing.
Saturday, June 27, 6:02 p.m.- William K. Lyons, 36, of Hoopeston, was arrested during a traffic stop. A computer check revealed Lyons had a suspended license. Lyons was taken to the HPD for processing and was later released with a Vermilion County notice to appear.
Traffic Accidents
Thursday, June 25, 12:30 p.m.- Laure A. Aguirre, of Hoopeston, driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, and Phoebe Langellier-Robb, of Hoopeston, driving a 2015 Chevy Sedan, were involved in a traffic accident on the 500 block of West Elm Street. Aguirre was found to be at fault for improper backing. Both vehicles were insured. No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued.
Friday, June 26, 5:05 p.m.- Cameron Flint, of Hoopeston, was driving a 2002 Ford Mustang when he struck the rear of a 2008 Ford pick-up, driven by Alina Goble, of Hoopeston. Goble was attempting to turn into a parking lot on the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Flint advised he was unable to slow down when he made contact with the rear of the pick-up. No citations were issued. Both vehicles were insured and no injuries were reported.
Burglary
Monday, June 22, 11:06 p.m.- A 44-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had stolen a push mower from her garage. An investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, June 24, 10:28 p.m.- A 30-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had stolen items out of her vehicle while it was on the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Items
Monday, June 22, time unknown- A pressure gauge was located by an HPD officer. The owner may identify and claim at the HPD.