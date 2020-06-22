Hoopeston Police Department reports June 15-21
Arrests/Citations
Monday, June 15, 5:31 p.m.- Joshua J. Fiala, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Sixth Avenue for a report of theft. Officers located Fiala and he was taken to the HPD for processing and was released with a city notice to appear.
Monday, June 15, 8:34 p.m.- Haley M. Edwards, 23, of Hoopeston, was arrested arrested after officers were dispatched to Casey’s on Orange for a report of disorderly conduct. Edwards was taken to the HPD for processing and was later released with a city notice to appear.
Wednesday, June 17, 1:12 p.m.- Elijah L. Hunt, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Penn Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Hunt was taken to the HPD for processing and was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Thursday, June 18, 5:48 p.m.- Amy J. Nosler, 47, of Hoopeston, was cited for an illegal burn in a trash can after the Hoopeston Fire Department was called out the 500 block of West Main Street. Nosler was issued a notice to appear in city court.
Sunday, June 21, 4:07 p.m.- Alejandro Torres, 30, of Danville, was arrested after a traffic stop and a computer check revealed he was driving with a suspended license. He was processed at the HPD and later released with a notice to appear in traffic court.
Sunday, June 21, time unknown- Timothy Anderson, 59, of Cissna Park, was arrested after a traffic stop and a computer check revealed he had a valid warrant on him from Iroquois County. Anderson was charged with no valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle with registration suspended and no insurance. He was processed at the HPD and later transported to Iroquois County.
Recovered Items
Sunday, June 21, 9:30 a.m.- A boy’s maroon bike was recovered from the Honeywell Grade School property. The owner may claim at the HPD.