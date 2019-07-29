Hoopeston Police Department reports July 15-29
Arrests
Friday, July 19, 5:28 p.m.- Andrew Colunga, 24, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop after observing Colunga driving. A computer check revealed that Colunga was driving with no valid driver’s license. Colunga was processed at the HPD and later released with a Notice to Appear in traffic court.
Saturday, July 20, 2:24 a.m.- Darren M. Wood, 35, of Paxton, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop after observing Wood driving. A computer check confirmed that Wood was driving on a suspended license. Wood was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a Notice to Appear in traffic court.
Saturday, July 20, 7:26 p.m.- Timothy P. Bryan, 24, of Ambia, Ind., was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop after a computer check revealed the displayed plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle Bryan was driving. A computer check further revealed that Bryan was driving on a suspended license and had no proof of insurance. Bryan was processed at the HPD and later released with a notice to appear in traffic court.
Wednesday, July 24, 12:09 p.m.- Janelle Boyle, 27, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a complainant contacted the HPD after she saw Boyle outside her residence on the 500 block of East Main Street without any clothes. After an investigation, Boyle was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later released with a city citation and court date.
Friday, July 26, 8:07 p.m.- Rafael Rezendous, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to a civil dispute on the 300 block of West Main Street. He refused to cooperate with police and was arrested. He was processed and later released with a city citation and a court date.
Saturday, July 27, 2:21 a.m.- Morgan Johnson, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after an officer checked in with Johnson, knowing she had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. After confirmation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Saturday, July 27, 2:45 p.m.- Jennifer M. Watkins, 34, of Hooopeston, was arrested after officers were called to IGA for a report of a woman taking items from the deli area and leaving the store without paying. Watkins later surrendered herself for processing on a charge of theft from business. She was later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Saturday, July 27, 6:24 p.m.- Gage M. Fouse, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after an officer checked in with Fouse on the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue and a computer check revealed that Fouse had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. Fouse was processed at the HPD and later picked up by an Iroquois County deputy.
Saturday, July 27, 8:41 p.m.- Tierra Kelly, 23, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with one headlight out. A computer check revealed that Kelly had an active warrant out of Ford County. Kelly was processed and later taken to the PSB to await extradition.
Saturday, July 27, 9:04 p.m.- Donald Jessie, 40, of Milford, was arrested after Jessie was found to be in possession of cannabis. Jessie was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, July 28, 2:16 p.m.- Randy Gay, 27, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called in reference to a violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, Gay was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Citations
Thursday, July 18, 8:50 a.m.- Bridget Strawser, 25, of Hoopeston, was issued a city ticket and court date after her dogs were found running loose on the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Fire Calls
Tuesday, July 16, 8:24 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department was called to the 500 block of of East Thompson Avenue for a report of arcing power lines.
Traffic Accidents
Thursday, July 18, 6:03 p.m.- Israel Layden was exiting the drive-up area of Tedd’s in a 2003 Chevrolet and pulled in front of a 2007 Kia, driven by Lauren Sheppard, of Milford, which was eastbound on Main Street. EMS was called for minor injuries. Sheppard’s vehicle was insured while Layden was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Friday, July 19, 3:58 a.m.- A vehicle struck the light pole at West Chestnut and South Dixie Highway, breaking it off a the ground level. The vehicle left the scene. The damage estimate from Ameren Illinois is around $3,000 or more to replace the pole and light fixture. A 13-year-old Hoopeston male juvenile was later arrested in connection with the incident and charged with theft, resisting arrest, no valid driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed. He was processed at the HPD and later taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Danville.
Friday, July 19, 2:22 p.m.- A 2014 semi, driven by Alvin Lynn, of Citrus Springs, Fla., took a right turn onto West McCracken. Throughout the turn, the trailer caught the powerline and caused damage. No injuries were reported. No citations were issued. The semi was insured.
Fraud
Saturday, July 20, 7:10 p.m.- Officers were called to IGA in reference to a counterfeit $100 bill. An investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, July 24, 11:55 a.m.- A 37-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had opened an account in her name. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Thursday, July 18, 4:36 a.m.- A 23-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle on the 500 block of East Main Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Thursday, July 18, 4:36 a.m.- A 22-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle on the 500 block of East Main Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Thursday, July 18, 8:40 a.m.- A 23-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had damaged his vehicle while it was on the 200 block of North Fourth Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, July 24, 1:03 p.m.- A 55-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had broken a window on the 500 block of North Seventh Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.