Hoopeston Police Department reports July 6-12
Arrests/Citations
Tuesday, July 7, 4:10 p.m.- Antonietta R. Spina, 51, of Milford, was arrested after officers were dispatched to 516 N. Dixie Hwy. in response to someone trying to use a fake $100 bill. Spina was located and taken to the HPD for processing and was later taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Tuesday, July 7, 11:55 p.m.- Josh Hasbargen, 26, of Hoopeston, and Jared Zollar, 33, of Rossville, were cited for a violation of the city’s bicycle lighting requirement ordinance after officers on patrol made contact with them in the 300 block of West Maple. They were taken to the HPD and later released with notices to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Thursday, July 9, 6:50 a.m.- Max A. Jones, 48, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were contacted about a male subject who was passed out in the complainant’s truck without permission and had been in their home prior to being found. Jones was awoken by an officer and taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct breach of peace, criminal trespass to vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the HPD, processed and held for a period of time until he sobered up enough to function on his own without being a danger to himself of public. He released with a notice to appear on these charges in Hoopeston City Court.
Thursday, July 9, 9 p.m.- Joseph Cannon, 47, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with him and a computer check revealed he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released after posting bond and being given a new county court date.
Saturday, July 11, 4:31 p.m.- Blake Meehan, 19, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of West Maple Street in reference to a possible fight. Upon an investigation, Meehan was found to be have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on his person. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Fire Call
Tuesday, July 7, 10:59 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Gibson Health of Hoopeston.
Criminal Damage to Property
Friday, July 10, 7:06 a.m.- A 27-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had damaged his car while it was parked at a residence on the 300 block of South Fourth Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary
Monday, July 6, 5:33 a.m.- A 37-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had taken an aluminum brake from a garage without their permission.
Friday, July 10, 6:59 a.m.- A 58-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had entered her car and removed items without permission while it was on the 800 block of East McCracken Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Items
Monday, July 6, time unknown- A large key fob unit for a Chevy vehicle was found lying in the driveway of city hall. The owner may identify and claim at the HPD.