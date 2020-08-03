Hoopeston Police Department reports July 26-Aug. 1
Arrests/Citations
Sunday, July 26, time unknown- Darion L. Woods, 18, of Rantoul, was arrested after officers responded to the 800 block of South Third Street for a theft complaint. Woods was located, taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a notice to appear in city court.
Tuesday, July 28, time unknown- Tyler C. Griffin, 29, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the Hoopeston Marathon on July 29 for a suspect had returned to the business after he allegedly stole from a purse in the game room. Griffin was located at the business and was processed on theft charges and was released with a notice to appear for Hoopeston City Court.
Friday, July 31, 1:08 a.m.- Vicki Ford, 62, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 400 block of South Fifth Street for the report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Ford refused to cooperate with officers. She was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later released with a city citation and city court date.
Friday, July 31, 5:04 a.m.- After being released from the HPD, Vicki Ford, 62, of Hoopeston, went to a residence on the 300 block of West Main Street and battered a 57-year-old Hoopeston woman. Ford was arrested and brought back to the HPD to be processed. Later she was released with a city citation and court date.
Friday, July 31, 1:56 p.m.- Linsey M. Warner, 32, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street for a disturbance. Warner was located and taken to the HPD for processing and later released with a city notice to appear.
Saturday, Aug. 1, 6:53 a.m.- Chase R. Hensley, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Hensley, who was known to not have a driver’s license. He was taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville to await a bond hearing before a judge. The vehicle he was driving was towed by Knuth’s under the city PNT ordinance.
Traffic Accidents
Sunday, July 26, time unknown- A 2006 Nissan Ultima, owned by Phyllis Cox, of Hoopeston, was parked to the east of the alleyway in backyard of a lot on the 500 block of North Sixth Avenue as a 2013 Ford F150, driven by Doug Lewis, of Hoopeston, was turning right into the alleyway and was traveling north. Lewis made the turn and struck the rear bumper of the parked vehicle. The truck received damage to the passenger side of his truck. No injuries or citations were reported. Both units were insured.
Tuesday, July 28, 6 p.m.- A 2012 Volkswagen Passat, driven by Andrew Vanhyfte, of Hoopeston, was trying to complete a u-turn and was struck in the side by a 2003 Ford Mustang, driven by a 16-year-old Hoopeston juvenile. No injuries were reported. A citation was issued to the juvenile driver for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 1, 10:01 p.m.- A 2006 Dodge pick-up, driven by Matthew Carter, of St. Joseph, was involved in a traffic accident involving a Frontier Communications pole at Third Street and East Thompson Avenue. The HPD and Hoopeston Fire Department were dispatched for the accident, which was a hit-and-run. An investigation led officers to arrest Carter. He was brought to the HPD and cited for leaving scene of accident, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was released with tickets and court date. No injuries were reported.
Trespass to Auto/Theft
Monday, July 27, 10 p.m.- A 57-year-old Hoopeston woman reported trespass to auto/theft on the 400 block of South Market Street.
Monday, July 27, 11:01 p.m.- A 40-year-old Hoopeston woman reported a trespass to auto/theft incident from the 300 block of East Penn Street.
Monday, July 27, 11:49 p.m.- A 60-year-old Hoopeston woman reported a trespass to auto/theft incident from the 300 block of West Penn Street. Officers responded to all three incidents. An investigation is ongoing.
Stolen Vehicle/Recovered Vehicle
Wednesday, July 29, 4:41 a.m.- A 32-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had taken her vehicle without her knowledge or permission from the 700 block of West Elm Street. Officers later located the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
Found Items
Tuesday, July 28, time unknown- A key ring with keys on it and a Tignanello tag on it. The owner must identify the type of keys to get them back.
Tuesday, July 28, 8:30 a.m.- A Hendricks racing backpack with Jeff Gordon on it. The person claiming it must identify the contents to claim.