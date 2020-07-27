Hoopeston Police Department reports July 20-25
Arrests/Citations
Monday, July 20, 12:11 a.m.- Jessica Wilson, 37, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Benton County, Ind., warrant for failure to appear after HPD officers stopped the vehicle Wilson was driving for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that she had an outstanding warrant. She was taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville with additional charges of possession of methamphetamines to await arraignment.
Monday, July 20, 3:11 a.m.- Stephen Spivey, 31, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 200 block of East Washington for a possible break-in. Spivey was arrested after opening the door of a property that he does not live at. He was taken to the HPD, was processed and was released on a notice to appear in city court.
Thursday, July 23, 12:11 a.m.- Renee Chandler, 47, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers responded to the 400 block of North Nine Avenue in reference to a domestic situation. After an investigation, officers arrested Chandler on charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting domestic battery. She was taken to the HPD to be processed and was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Thursday, July 23, 4:38 p.m.- Tabithia Stephens, 31, and Kaylynn Kruger, 32, both of Rossville, were arrested following a traffic stop at South Market Street and East Elm Street. During the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Stephens and Kruger were taken to the HPD for processing and were later taken to the PSB.
Traffic Accident
Saturday, July 25, 10:10 a.m.- Patricia Fraley, of Hoopeston, driving a 2019 Chevy Sedan, and Kenneth Parker Jr., of Hoopeston, were involved in a traffic accident between a vehicle and a motorized wheelchair at South Fourth Avenue and West Maple Street. The HPD, HFD and Arrow Ambulance were all dispatched to the accident. Fraley was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Parker was taken to the Carle Hoopeston emergency department for treatment. Fraley’s vehicle was insured.
Fire Call
Monday, July 20, 4:24 a.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a report of a fire alarm. A low-air tamper alarm was malfunctioning and would be checked by maintenance.
Found Bicycle
Monday, July 20, time unknown- A Huffy Seastar girls bike was located at Centennial Manor. The owner may identify and claim at the HPD.
Found Property
Wednesday, July 22, time unknown- A Superman watch was found in the 200 block of West Penn Street and can be claimed by the owner at the HPD.
Thursday, July 23, time unknown- A black Android Samsung A20 phone in case was found on the Sixth Avenue and turned in at the HPD. The owner may claim it at the HPD.