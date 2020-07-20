Hoopeston Police Department reports July 13-19
Arrests/Citations
Monday, July 13, 11:35 p.m.- Elbert Cannon, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were sent to the 700 block of South Second Avenue for a reported domestic issue. Cannon was taken into custody for repeatedly not doing what offices requested him to do. He was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city ticket and court date.
Tuesday, July 14, 11:40 a.m.- Patrick E. Henning, 47, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a warrant after an officer was investigating another complaint on the 700 block of East Wyman Avenue. Henning was taken to the HPD to be processed and then transferred to the Vermilion County Jail to await his bond or hearing.
Tuesday, July 14, 8:20 p.m.- Anthony J. Chandler, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers checked in with him. An investigation found methamphetamine on his person. He was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the Public Safety Building to await arraignment.
Tuesday, July 14, 9:28 p.m.- A 15-year-old Hoopeston male juvenile was arrested when officers responded to a report of a burglary alarm on the 300 block of North Third Street. The juvenile was standing outside with witnesses saying he was inside the residence. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released to a parent.
Friday, July 17, time unknown- Antonietta R. Spina, 52, of Milford, was arrested for charges of theft over $500 and fraudulent check after an incident at Olympic Hardware at 5:37 p.m. July 14. The Hoopeston Police Department requested the assistance of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department to make the arrest since they were responding to handle a call in Rossville. Spina was taken to the PSB in Danville to await a hearing before a judge.
Saturday, July 18, 9:35 p.m.- Megan Brewster, 33, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear/petition to revoke, after the HPD received information of an active warrant. She was located and taken to the HPD to be processed then posted bond and was released with a new court date.
Sunday, July 19, 4:58 a.m.- Jocelyn Shields, 21, of Goodwine, was arrested after the HPD received a call in reference to a vehicle coming into town and appeared that it had been in a wreck. Officers caught up to the vehicle on the 700 block of North Sevenue Avenue. Shields advised that the vehicle had been in a wreck however she was driving it for someone else. Shields was placed under arrest and taken to the HPD for processing. She was later released with traffic citations. An investigation continues.
Sunday, July 19, 11:35 a.m.- Haley Edwards, 22, of Hoopeston, was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear/battery. She was taken to the HPD for processing and then she posted bond and was released with a new