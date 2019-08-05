Hoopeston Police Department reports July 22-Aug. 3
Arrests
Wednesday, July 24, 12:09 p.m.- Janelle Boyle, 27, of Hoopeston, was arrested after a complainant contacted the HPD after she saw Boyle outside her residence on the 500 block of East Main Street without any clothes. After an investigation, Boyle was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later released with a city citation and court date.
Friday, July 26, 8:07 p.m.- Rafael Rezendous, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to a civil dispute on the 300 block of West Main Street. He refused to cooperate with police and was arrested. He was processed and later released with a city citation and a court date.
Saturday, July 27, 2:21 a.m.- Morgan Johnson, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after an officer checked in with Johnson, knowing she had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. After confirmation, Johnson was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. She was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Saturday, July 27, 2:45 p.m.- Jennifer M. Watkins, 34, of Hooopeston, was arrested after officers were called to IGA for a report of a woman taking items from the deli area and leaving the store without paying. Watkins later surrendered herself for processing on a charge of theft from business. She was later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Saturday, July 27, 6:24 p.m.- Gage M. Fouse, 25, of Hoopeston, was arrested after an officer checked in with Fouse on the 200 block of North Sixth Avenue and a computer check revealed that Fouse had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. Fouse was processed at the HPD and later picked up by an Iroquois County deputy.
Saturday, July 27, 8:41 p.m.- Tierra Kelly, 23, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with one headlight out. A computer check revealed that Kelly had an active warrant out of Ford County. Kelly was processed and later taken to the PSB to await extradition.
Saturday, July 27, 9:04 p.m.- Donald Jessie, 40, of Milford, was arrested after Jessie was found to be in possession of cannabis. Jessie was taken to the HPD, processed and later released with a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
Sunday, July 28, 2:16 p.m.- Randy Gay, 27, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called in reference to a violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, Gay was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Monday, July 29, 6:44 p.m.- George Elpers, 37, of Milford, and Amanda Bonior, 28, of Manteno, were arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Elpers was driving. During the investigation, Elpers was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and Bonior was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both were charged, taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Wednesday, July 31, 7:16 p.m.- Gerardo Torres, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 800 block of East Young Avenue for a report of a domestic issue. A complainant advised that he was battered by Torres. Torres was taken to the HPD to be processed before he was later transferred to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:38 a.m.- Rafael Resendez, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD was requested for an officer stand by on the 200 block of North Market Street. While on the scene, Resendez made a statement of threat against another subject and was arrested for assault and brought to the HPD to be processed. He was released on bond with a court date in Danville.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 8:54 p.m.- Dustin Loveless, 37, of Rankin, and Kenneth Armstrong, 41, of Champaign, were arrested after officers stopped the vehicle Loveless was driving on a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that his driver’s license was suspended. He was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was cited for driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle with expired registration and improper display of license. He was given citations with a traffic court date and released. Armstrong had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Fire Calls
Monday, July 29, 3:32 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department, Police Department and Arrow Ambulance were called to the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of a smoke-filled residence. An investigation showed that it was caused by burnt food on the stove. The fire department vented the house with large exhaust fans after the fire was put out. No damage was reported and no injuries were reported.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:15 a.m.- A resident came home to find a strong odor of wires smoldering in their home. The HFD was dispatched to investigate the issue. No report of damage. The cause was found to be a fault hot water heater malfunction.
Traffic Accidents
Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:14 p.m.- Louis Warren, of Rankin, Sally Swartz, of Hoopeston, and Russell Krage, of Ridge Farm, were involved in a traffic accident on the 300 block of West Orange Street. All three drivers were checked by EMS, but were not taken to the hospital. All three vehicles were insured and no tickets were issued.
Fraud
Wednesday, July 24, 11:55 a.m.- A 37-year-old Hoopeston woman reported someone had opened an account in her name. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal Damage to Property
Wednesday, July 24, 1:03 p.m.- A 55-year-old Hoopeston man reported someone had broken a window on the 500 block of North Seventh Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.