Hoopeston Police Department reports July 29-Aug. 10
Arrests
Monday, July 29, 6:44 p.m.- George Elpers, 37, of Milford, and Amanda Bonior, 28, of Manteno, were arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Elpers was driving. During the investigation, Elpers was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and Bonior was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Both were charged, taken to the HPD for processing and later taken to the Public Safety Building in Danville.
Wednesday, July 31, 7:16 p.m.- Gerardo Torres, 38, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 800 block of East Young Avenue for a report of a domestic issue. A complainant advised that he was battered by Torres. Torres was taken to the HPD to be processed before he was later transferred to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Thursday, Aug. 1, 8:38 a.m.- Rafael Resendez, 34, of Hoopeston, was arrested after the HPD was requested for an officer stand by on the 200 block of North Market Street. While on the scene, Resendez made a statement of threat against another subject and was arrested for assault and brought to the HPD to be processed. He was released on bond with a court date in Danville.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 8:54 p.m.- Dustin Loveless, 37, of Rankin, and Kenneth Armstrong, 41, of Champaign, were arrested after officers stopped the vehicle Loveless was driving on a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that his driver’s license was suspended. He was taken to the HPD to be processed. He was cited for driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle with expired registration and improper display of license. He was given citations with a traffic court date and released. Armstrong had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Monday, Aug. 5, 5:04 p.m.- Robert Milburn, 19, of Pace, Fla., was arrested after officers stopped the vehicle Milburn was driving for a traffic infraction. A computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Clark County warrant. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released after posting bond and was given a new court date.
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 12:39 a.m.- Chase Hensley, 23, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers went to the 700 block of East Young in an attempt to locate Hensley, who was known to have a warrant. Officers made contact with Hensley and the warrants were confirmed through dispatch. Hensley was taken to the HPD where he was charged with criminal damage to property, processed and later taken to the PSB.
Thursday, Aug. 8, 3:50 p.m.- James Brayboy, 21, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers were called to the 700 block of South First Avenue for a report of disturbance. After an investigation, Brayboy was arrested and taken to be processed at the HPD. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Friday, Aug. 9, 3:49 p.m.- Andy Barber, 42, of Urbana, was arrested after officers stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. He was taken to the HPD to be processed and later released with a traffic ticket and a court date.
Saturday, Aug. 10, 12:55 a.m.- George Carswell, 54, of Hoopeston, was arrested after officers went out to the report of a domestic situation. While officers were there, Carswell dumped a bottle of cleaner in a koi pond. He was arrested for cruel treatment to animals. He was later released with a county court date.
Fire Calls
Monday, July 29, 3:32 p.m.- The Hoopeston Fire Department, Police Department and Arrow Ambulance were called to the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of a smoke-filled residence. An investigation showed that it was caused by burnt food on the stove. The fire department vented the house with large exhaust fans after the fire was put out. No damage was reported and no injuries were reported.
Saturday, Aug. 3, 6:15 a.m.- A resident came home to find a strong odor of wires smoldering in their home. The HFD was dispatched to investigate the issue. No report of damage. The cause was found to be a fault hot water heater malfunction.
Monday, Aug. 5, 10:18 a.m.- A caller reported a wheat field on fire at 1000 State Route 9. The Hoopeston Fire Department, Wellington-Greer Fire Department and Rankin-East Lynn Fire Department all responded to the scene until the fire was extinguished.
Traffic Accidents
Thursday, Aug. 1, 6:14 p.m.- Louis Warren, of Rankin, Sally Swartz, of Hoopeston, and Russell Krage, of Ridge Farm, were involved in a traffic accident on the 300 block of West Orange Street. All three drivers were checked by EMS, but were not taken to the hospital. All three vehicles were insured and no tickets were issued.